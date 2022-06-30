Fans demand 'apology' over RHOBH's 'worst casting' ever as Diana brings drama













Fans are calling out newcomer Diana on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after she has an explosive row with Sutton.

Viewers of the show aren’t happy with her new behaviour, especially after she seemingly has taken over the part as the show’s ‘new villain’.

One fan took to Twitter to talk about how angry they are over the casting decision – and hundreds of others agree.

They wrote: “Diana is one of THE WORST casting decisions in recent housewives history. I need an explanation. I need an apology. This is atrocious.”

Fans ‘cant stand’ newcomer Diana on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

One fellow watcher replied: “I haven’t even made it through the whole episode and I just can’t stand her!”

A second added: “On paper it seems like she might be great. Wealthy, a dark background in Hollywood, a yacht and jet. But goes to show you can fly private and still deliver coach on TV.”

Then a third penned: “Sheree added more to the show in minutes than Diana has all season.”

It comes as things are getting heated between the cast themselves.

Diana doesn’t fail to bring the drama to the RHOBH

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Diana Jenkins and Sutton Stracke aren’t seeing eye to eye, and on this week on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Diana brought the drama.

The group were gearing up for Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party, but Diana had other plants and texted everyone to say she wouldn’t be attending.

She said it was over personal and medical reasons following her tragic miscarriage, writes People.

Concerned that 55-year-old Garcelle may think she’s “rude” by not showing up, Diana decides to make an appearance anyway.

However, after Sutton, 50, pulls Diana aside to check on her, the star tells her off and says not to “do phony s***” with her.

Diana then said in the confessional: “I’m dong being nice. We’re done. I’m ready for you to meet a different person.”

Is Diana the show’s new villain?

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sutton tried to persevere to have a civil conversation, but as it got worse, she said Diana wasn’t being “nice” to her.

“What? Should I yell, like you yelled at me? You know I’m Bosnian, I always respond well to yelling,” Diana said sarcastically as Sutton replied, “Oh, yeah. I want to hear the Bosnian ‘tough girl.’ “

Diana then added: “What? Do you want me to butt head you?”

As Sutton tried once more, the newcomer suggested her castmate is “not sorry” at all.

“You’re phony. You are the fakest person I’ve ever met in my life, literally,” Diana said.

“By the way, also, you’re boring. I could forgive everything. I can’t forgive being boring. You are really boring.”

Later, Sutton, again tried to express her concerns over Diana but she wasn’t having any of it. She also rejects the claim that Sutton has any empathy, for which she replied to Diana: “You’re a soulless person.”

But Diana brushed it off by claiming: “You need a new villain. Here I am.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO AT 8PM.

