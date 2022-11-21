









EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire (RHOCH) star Lystra Adams sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising coming to ITVBe.

The Housewives are squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas and taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style. Guest Housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee make a surprise return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea and fun.

In 2020, Lystra Adams burst on to our screens as part of the main cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. Lystra quickly became a fan favourite on the show after several explosive moments and her one-of-a-kind personality.

From Monkey Kingdom The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub Pictured: Lystra Adams.

‘I absolutely loved it’

Lystra is ready to set sail to Mexico with her cast mates as they prepare for one hell of a Christmas get-together. On asking Lystra about her excitement for the Christmas special she seemed rather keen to explain how buzzed she is for everyone to see it.

“I found it amazing and, no word of a lie, I absolutely loved it,” said Lystra. “I’ll tell you what, if they asked me to go on another one, it would be a yes from me.”

From Monkey Kingdom The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub

RHOCH Lystra Adams: ‘Tanya is my best friend’

RHOCH alum Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee are set to make an explosive return on the Christmas Cruising special. Asking Lystra how excited she was to have them both back, she was ecstatic.

“Tanya is hilarious and having Esther join us too was brilliant,” said Lystra. “The two of them just had my head all spin. I loved it. I loved them. They’re amazing.

“Tanya is my best friend, so it was such a nice surprise to see her. We didn’t know she was coming. It was literally like when you watch a movie, you’ll get to see how it all unfolded. It was such a pleasant and amazing surprise. I never stopped hugging and kissing her.”

View Instagram Post

‘You’ll have to have to wait and see’

RHOCH is known for the drama, arguments, fights and a hell of a lot of tears and tantrums. The 60-minute episodes are sure to leave you gripped each week. We were desperate to find out whether we can expect drama from the new Christmas special.

“You’ll have to have to wait and see what Santa has got in his sack. Only kidding, of course, it’s the Real Housewives Of Cheshire,” said Lystra. “Listen, we all love each other really but you have to have a little bit of somebody being naughty. There’s lots of nice and there’s a little bit naughty – but there you go.”

CHIT CHAT: RHOBH fans beg for Denise Richards to return after Sutton reunion

From Monkey Kingdom The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub

‘I’m in love’

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star recently walked away from the Boujee restaurant chain after a rather successful run. Lystra was previously one of the directors and the face of the all-pink restaurant and bar based on Manchester’s Bridge Street, as well as Carnival, its Caribbean and Latino-inspired pop-up on the restaurant terrace.

On asking Lystra what she has in store she teased an exciting business adventure could be on the horizon.

Lystra said: “I’m just thinking of a new business venture and my love life is very much lovely. I’m in love in that bubble of just being in love and there’s lots more to come. So I’m very excited.”

The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising, will screen Mondays from December 5 at 9pm on ITVBe and

ITV Hub

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK