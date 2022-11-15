









EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising coming to ITVBe.

The Housewives are squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas and taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style. Guest Housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee make a surprise return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea, and fun.

In 2015, Tanya Bardsley burst onto our screens as one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Cheshire. She was last featured on the hit reality TV show in 2021, Series 14 but she’s back for this ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’.

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising – Pictured: Tanya Bardsley

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”

Tanya is ready to set sail to Mexico after she took a year away from the cameras due to her ADHD diagnosis back in 2021. Tanya seems extremely excited to be back surrounded by her castmates.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I miss the girls,” Tanya said “After having my breakdown, I took a long year out just trying to get myself back to full mental health. Heidi, one of the TV bosses rang me and said, ‘would you like to come and surprise the girls on this spinoff?’ And I was like, YES, I WOULD”

‘I’m just leaving the door open for me just to keep popping in”

RHOCH is known for its explosive moments, from arguments to tears and tantrums the 60-minute episodes are sure to leave you gripped each week. We were desperate to find out if Tanya is interested in returning full-time.

“Not at the moment, just because of my boys,” replied Tanya: “Two of them are signed to academies so they’re there four times a week each, so that’s eight times a week. Then the little one does it too. I’ve got my businesses and so I think I’m just leaving the door open for me just to keep popping in to see the girls.”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising – Pictured: Tanya Bardsley

“GPs have been just plying me with antidepressants all my life”

Tanya took to screens in October to share her story of being diagnosed with ADHD. She opened up candidly on her documentary ‘Tanya Bardsley: My ADHD and me’. Upon asking Tanya about how important she feels diagnosis is she had a lot to say.

“I think it’s really important, just because it goes so undiagnosed,” Tanya claimed “The GPs have been just plying me with antidepressants all my life when it was just undiagnosed ADHD. There needs to be more awareness about it because people end up in jails, and people end up with addictions as they want to quiet their minds. It needs to be diagnosed and then you know what you’re dealing with. I just always sort of felt alone and now I really feel far from alone.”

“I had the breakdown and now I feel like I’m through the breakthrough”

Tanya is set to pack her bags alongside her fellow co-star Ester Dee after her breakdown, however, upon asking Tanya on her worries about returning to the show she seemed rather calm about the process.

“I had the breakdown and now I feel like I’m through the breakthrough. I’ve just broken through it and I feel great. It was just more hilarious moments really. Especially cause I’ve got a phobia of boats which doesn’t exactly go well on a bloody cruise, but I did it, and I wasn’t sick.”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising, Mondays from 5th December at 9 pm on ITVBe and

the ITV Hub.

