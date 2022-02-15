If you think Teresa Giudice looks great now, just wait till you see her young pics











Teresa Giudice is best known for featuring on The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, and trust us, she’s always been this glamourous!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the lives of several women balancing their work lives with their hectic social lives in New Jersey. Amongst the cast are Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschenider, and Traci Johnson.

If you’ve been wondering what Teresa looked like before she joined the Housewives crew, you’ve come to the perfect place. We’ve had a look at some of her old pics, and you’re in for a treat!

Throwing it back to Teresa’s younger days

The RHONJ star is more than partial to a good old Throwback Thursday post. Teresa is known for her glam and chic look, and fans of the show have been wondering if this is how Teresa has always been.

After snooping through her Instagram, we’ve found an old photograph of Teresa, where she seems she is in her 20s. In the photo, Teresa can be seen with her mother and brother, Joey Gorga, whilst rocking her natural beauty and curls.

She received a lot of compliments from followers on her looks. One user commented: “Thank you for that pic! I believe that’s a new one. You are beautiful, and your mom looks so happy”, another viewer said: “Beautiful picture of you all thanks for sharing”.

There are also a collection of old candid photos of Teresa on Bravo’s website.

Has Teresa Giudice had surgery?

As Teresa still looks amazing for her age, RHONJ viewers question if the star has had surgery.

The answer to this is yes, Teresa has had surgery since getting older. She told fans in 2020 that she had her second breast augmentation, ten years after her first one. She told her Instagram followers: “I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.”

Teresa has always remained honest about any surgery she has undergone, and also confirmed that she had a nose job in February 2021, which “nobody noticed”. To remain looking youthful, she has also had botox and filler.

Catch up with Teresa on Instagram

If you want to keep up with all the latest on Teresa outside RHONJ, her Insta is the place to be.

With 2.3 million followers to update, the Bravo star posts every single day. She shares photos with her fiance, children and of course the odd selfie every now and then.

Teresa is a very proud mother and regularly boasts about her children across her social media. On the 2nd of February, she threw a party to celebrate her Milania’s sweet sixteenth birthday. She captioned a photo of Milania saying: “Happy Sweet 16 Birthday. You are so beautiful inside and out keep shining like the star you are”.

