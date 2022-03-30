











Yesterday’s episode saw RHONJ’ Jackie Goldschneider mark the beginning of her journey to recovery from her eating disorder.

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider first appeared on the reality show in 2018. Over the past two decades, the RHONJ star’s biggest fear was her relationship with food. However, her journey towards recovery has helped “dangerous habits” and take back control of her life.

As she has been opening up about her eating disorder, Jackie realized that she was reaching a breaking point. The TV star has opened up on her battle with an eating disorder, saying how it “took over my mind, my body and my life.”

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jackie was “terrified” to open up on camera

Ahead of the episode, the 45-year-old TV personality posted a photo on her Instagram account. She shared the day which marked the beginning of her treatment.

Jackie had some very rough years where she had to open up herself in front of the cameras.

“Having these conversations on camera was terrifying at times and heartbreaking to watch back, but I am so thankful that I’m finally on this road and I’m grateful to Bravo for allowing me to break my silence so publicly,” she wrote yesterday. “So people know there is no shame in having an eating disorder or in asking for help, and that help is available for anyone at any stage of life.”

The star also said: “In my darkest days, I desperately wanted to see someone who had suffered like I suffered, and who had successfully recovered and lived a happy life.

“When I ultimately decided to acknowledge and recover from this, I wanted to be that person for as many other people as I could.”

She encouraged those who are suffering to speak out and assured them that it is okay asking for help.

Fans leave messages of support

Hundreds of comments have been left in support of Jackie reaching out for help and sharing her journey.

“Jackie your honesty and forthcoming will save many that suffer in silence. I am praying for you and your family,” one wrote.

Another one said: “So nice to see REAL issues being brought up, discussed, and handled properly! Rooting for your road to recovery. Keep making your children proud!”

A fan, whose daughter also went through the same problem thanked Jackie for sharing her story: “You’re amazing. My daughter struggled and it broke my heart that I was clueless. So happy she is thriving now. More needs to be said and available. Thank you for doing that.”

RHONJ’s Jackie Goldschneider broke down in tears with husband Evan

The RHONJ star has spoken out about her eating disorder on various occasions, especially throughout Season 12.

During an episode last month, Jackie revealed she was afraid of relapsing and broke down into tears in front of her husband Evan Goldschneider.

As they were speaking, Jackie admitted that her problem appeared to be getting worse. She told Evan she was ready to get the help that she needed. “I gotta tell you, last year was really hard for me,” she said she broke down into tears. “I am afraid that I am going to relapse and kill myself.”

If you are struggling with an eating disorder or themes mentioned in this story, please visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org for help and information.

If you would like someone to speak to you can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.