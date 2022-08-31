









Newlywed Teresa Giudice is currently in her honeymoon phase with husband Luis Ruelas, so much so that she’s spilled deets about her active sex life.

As the only OG member left of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey, Teresa has bared all since welcoming cameras into her life 13 years ago.

From her divorce from Joe Giudice to being RHONJ’s drama queen, the ups and downs have been watched by millions across the world, so she’s used to sharing the details.

In a recent Q&A session, however, she definitely didn’t hold back when it came to her intimate moments. Teresa opened up over her new husband Luis Ruelas, who she wed earlier this month.

“I can’t keep my hands off of him”

During the Q&A at Philadelphia’s Live! Casino Hotel with co-stars Dorinda Medley and Dolores Catania, the 50-year-old admitted her obsession with Luis.

She revealed she gets intimate twice a day – “morning and at night”. Luis can apparently squeeze in a third session “if he gets me during the day.”

“We’re very sexual and I love it,” she continued. “‘Cause, like, when you love someone, you wanna be that way with him. I can’t keep my hands off of him, he can’t keep his hands off of me.”

Before adding: “We’re very hot and steamy and I think that’s the way you have to be. I’m really so attracted to him, and vice versa, and I love every minute of it. You have to be! Otherwise, why would I get married?”

The couple tied the knot at a lavish ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, on August 6. Celebrating their honeymoon in Italy and Greece, the newlyweds joined the likes of Kourtney Kardashian-Barker and Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim, all of whom had opted for the European destinations this summer.

Teresa and Luis’ wedding was filmed for a Bravo special

The 48-year-old businessman met his perfect match in 2020 whilst vacationing on the Jersey Shore. After about a year of dating, Luis got down on one knee at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece.

The couple said “I do” in front of 220 guests, including many from the Housewives franchise. This included RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin, RHODubai’s Chanel Ayan, and Atlanta’s Phaedra Parks.

You’ll be able to see all the behind-the-scenes in their Bravo wedding special. It is expected to air in 2023 after the conclusion of RHONJ season 14, reports People.

