Teresa Giudice marries Luis in fairytale wedding - but her hair steals the show













Wedding bells are ringing in New Jersey. RHONJ Teresa Giudice is now a married woman as she celebrates the wedding of her dreams with Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas in a lavish ceremony – but fans are obsessed with her hair.

The big day for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has finally come. Despite facing criticism in the series, the lovebirds have demonstrated that no one can pop their love bubble.

Less than a year since popping out the question, the two Bravo moguls celebrated their special wedding with the attendance of their family and friends, including many familiar Real Housewives faces.

Teresa and Luis’ dreamy wedding

View Instagram Post

The 50-year-old Real Housewive and her businessman hubby, who is two years younger than her, tied the knot on August 6, 2022. Their luxurious ceremony was celebrated at the Park Chateau Estate in New Jersey – 10 months later after popping the question to the Bravo star.

As per E! News, a total of 200 were invited which included Teresa’s four daughters Gia (21), Gabriella (18), Milania (16), and Audriana (13). They were serving as bridesmaids during their mother’s special day.

Guests also included Teresa’s RHONJ co-stars, such as the likes of Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldscheinder, and Jennifer Aydin. Also, the special attendance of her closest Housewives neighbours, Ashley Darby (Potomac), Chanel Ayan (Dubai), Dorina Medley (New York), and Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks (Atlanta).

Pictures have yet to be posted on their personal Instagram accounts. However, Instagram user Queens of Bravo went ahead and shared the first shots of the fairytale wedding.

However, Teresa has already begun showing fans behind-the-scenes of her dreamy wedding. A massive black and sparkling cake that included a buddha statue, gold clubs, a car, and pictures of the two on the actual cake, was posted on her Instagram stories.

Fans react to Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair

However, Teresa’s hairstyle has become a topic of conversation, and has divided some fans.

Everyone seemed to be curious about the same thing: The exact weight of the hair.

Teresa and Luis’ romance

Luis came into Teresa’s life in 2020, and two months after her divorce from ex Joe was finalized, she announced her relationship with Luis via Facebook. However, the Bravo star kept his identity a secret for a while. The pair became “Instagram official” in December 2020.

The two then publicly gushed about each other on their social media platforms. They also went on many trips together around the world.

“Lucky” to know each other, after dating for a little over one year, Luis popped the question during their romantic trip to Greece in October 2021. The businessman’s special proposal included fireworks that spelled out “Marry Me”.

Back in October 2021, the 50-year-old told E! News Luis was sent as a pray from her late parents. She said; “They did, you now, because my dad left me and he’s like ‘you can’t stay alone’ so I know he sent him to me.

“Him and my mom, they really did. I swear, I asked them to send me an amazing person, and then I met him a few weeks later on the same street.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY ON BRAVO TUESDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK