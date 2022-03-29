RHONJ star says Teresa Giudice is 'in tremendous pain' after unexpected hospital dash













Teresa Giudice’s unexpected hospital stay last week left fans concerned for her health. Her co-star, Dolores Catania, has now revealed a health update for the celeb after Teresa returned home two days later.

Real Housewives of News Jersey fans were sent into a frenzy after news broke that Teresa Giudice was rushed to hospital, but there was no official statement on the reason.

The family have yet to comment on the situation, but thankfully, Teresa’s co-star – Dolores Catania – came to rescue yesterday.

What happened to Teresa Giudice?

On Wednesday (23 March), Real Housewives Of New Jersey member Teresa Giudice was rushed to hospital.

Her 21-year-old daughter, Gia, asked for well-wishes on her Instagram Story with a screenshot of her mother lying in a hospital bed, accompanied by the caption: “Such a trooper, I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery, I love you.”

Thankfully, her stay wasn’t long – judging from the reality star’s social media, she returned home two days later and was greeted with a plethora of gifts; Bravo TV also sent a bouquet of peach blooms, who she thanked on her Story.

Dolores Catania confirms cause of Teresa’s health scare

TMZ reported on Thursday that her lawyer, James Leonard, stated she underwent a “non-cosmetic operation”. The site affirmed the following day she “had her appendix removed.”

Dolores has now confirmed that her friend is in “a tremendous amount of pain” after the surgery.

“Now it just takes time to heal. But it was emergency surgery so she’s in a lot of pain”, she claims. She told E! News that she “just spoke to Teresa” and “she’s not well”.

Although it’s been a rough week for the reality star, it seems like her condition may be improving as she finally posted to social media last night after a six-day break to raise awareness for the Autism Science Foundation.

Hopefully she has a speedy full recovery!

New episodes of RHONJ season 12 airs every Tuesday on Bravo.