RHONJ's Teresa Giudice will be her extra self on wedding day with two dresses













Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice will absolutely be her extra self on her wedding day as she plans to have two dresses. The iconic TV star has opened up about her wedding plans as they draw even closer.

In a recent interview with Extra TV, the reality star dished details of her upcoming nuptials with Luis Ruelas. She revealed she plans to have two dresses. The mum has also hinted at a calming of drama between her and her brother.

In the interview, the 50-year-old has said she is ‘done’ with her wedding plans, but still has to ‘fine-tune everything’.

“I’m done I would say,” she commented when asked about her plans, “Like not completely done you always have to fine-tune everything. But I’m excited.”

The scoop on Teresa Giudice’s wedding dresses

When asked what she could say about the dress she said: “Nothing, you’ll have to see it when it comes out. I have two dresses.”

Two dresses seem perfectly apt for the fashion-loving star from New Jersey known for her luxury lifestyle.

Giudice became engaged to her boyfriend, Ruelas, in October 2021. He got down on one knee during a lavish proposal in Greece. The gorgeous scene even included an enormous ‘marry me’ sign. Giudice started dating the businessman around two months after her divorce from Joe Giudice in 2020. Now, she says, they’re more loved-up than ever.

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders | Hulu

In the interview, Giudice said the pair are: “Just living a happy life together… He’s great to me, he is great to my four daughters. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Bridal party drama

Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

OMG: Teresa Giudice proves she doesn’t need a glam squad as she stuns in no-makeup look

However, as smoothly as the wedding planning is going there is one bump in the road fans were dying to know about. Followers remember the rumours of the drama between her, her brother Joe and her sister-in-law, Melissa.

On the show, Giudice has had a conflict with her brother and has chosen not to have her sister-in-law in her bridal party.

During a podcast, Melissa explained she found out about not being in the bridal party from a third party which left her with a lot of questions.

She said: “I pretty much assumed that [I wasn’t going to be a bridesmaid], but I guess my big question is, are her new sisters-in-law in the wedding? Is it a no-fam wedding other than the four daughters? Her four, beautiful daughters and a couple of her friends? If that’s the case, that makes perfect sense.”

Teresa’s apology to brother Joe

Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

NO WAY: Teresa Giudice’s new teeth are pearly white but they’re not veneers

When asked about it though she revealed the couple will be in attendance at her wedding. While she was ‘shocked’ by Joe’s reaction to this she said they’re ‘ok’ now.

“I apologised to him [Joe] on the show. I would never say anything bad about my brother. In the moment, you just get caught up. I would never hurt my brother in any way. Everything is good now, she [Melissa] said she was fine with it so I’m happy about that,” she explained about the now-ended feud.

Despite this, the author has still not decided whether she will be letting Bravo air her second trip down the aisle. When asked about it she said: “I haven’t decided yet… Course I want to share with the fans. They have been on this journey with me, but I’m torn with it.”

The couple’s wedding is set to take place in New Jersey this summer, but further details are being kept tightly under wraps for the time being.