RHOA fans rally behind Kenya as ‘happier’ star ‘reinvents herself’ this season











Kenya Moore has not only become one of RHOA’s favorite housewives, but has been praised for her success as an entrepreneur running her own hair care brand. The season finale of one of the most explosive Bravo shows dropped last night.

The world that revolved around Kandi Burruss, Sanya Richards-Ross, Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Kenya Moore has seen a lot of drama as they navigate through their personal and professional lives.

Despite the immense drama and tension between the Real Housewives of Atlanta, many have seen the progress that some of its cast members have made throughout their time in the series. Beloved cast member Kenya, who recently celebrated a decade in the show, was praised by fans for looking “happier” in a fresh intake during its season 14.

Dancing off the season finale

View Instagram Post

On September 5, Kenya took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans during the season finale of RHOA. The post included a 360° of herself glam, dancing in a skin-tight bright silver suit. She also added some behind-the-scenes as she danced along to Britney Spears’ Gimme More.

To highlight the season, she added a picture of herself inaugurating Kenya Moore’s Hair Care being introduced at CVS Pharmacy.

In a message to her 2.2 million followers, she wrote: “#RHOA season finale tonight in @bravotv 8/7c. Can’t believe hard work pays off! Passion, pride and a legacy for @kenyamoorehair is officially a player now in @cvspharmacy.

“Thank you for all the love and please support.”

Fans of the reality star filled the comment sections with messages congratulating the Bravo star for her success, as many referred to her as a “real-life Barbie”.

A business venture with RHOA’s Kenya Moore Hair Care

In 2014, the 51-year-old launched her own hair care brand named Kenya Moore Hair Care. With experience in modeling, seeing the difficulty in finding efficient products that were suitable to keep her hair strong and healthy led her to research and create a product that would meet her requirements.

As reported on Yahoo! News, an interview with WWD explained her purpose was “so people who have hair like mine can take care of their hair”.

Ever since its launch, Moore has seen a lot of success in the haircare sector, with products completely selling out. Though her business started off online, Kenya Moore’s Hair Care now trades in Sally Beauty and CVS Pharmacy.

During season 14 of RHOA, Moore confessed her business was facing a lot of struggles since Covid-19 hit. Despite being in high demand in countries like the US and UK, she revealed sales have been affected due to delays, loss of employees, and tracking orders.

Fans spot a much “happier” Kenya

Kenya’s season may have had occasional arguments, but it featured a lot of progress and laughter. Even though the reality star has been in the show for a decade, viewers learned more about her over the years. And every season there has been something new.

Many fans reflected on the changes they had seen with the stars of RHOA, especially Moore. Many noted she looked healthier, happier, and stronger than ever despite her feuds with co-stars including Porsha.

Others highlighted the success of her business, as the latest episode of RHOA featured the introduction of her brand at CVS Pharmacy, which has been a very important step for the model.

WATCH RHOA SEASON 14 ON BRAVO ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK