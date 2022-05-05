











RHOA star Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman experienced a bump in their romance while filming season 14, but the pair are committed to working through their issues to combat the Real Housewives “curse”.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta commenced on Sunday night (1 May) and fans have been pretty outspoken when it comes to Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s marriage.

The trailer revealed the couple reached a rough patch after she discovered text messages from Ralph’s assistant on his phone. However, the latter denied any suspicious behavior, claiming the message was out of context.

Thankfully, though, the couple are now on good terms and are dedicated to making their relationship work, particularly because Drew grew up watching her parents’ 56-year marriage.

NEW: Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter ‘in tears’ after she gets engaged to Travis

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock BridTV 9861 The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip | New Season Official Trailer | Peacock https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m_hWUMVrrd8/hqdefault.jpg 1006738 1006738 center 22403

Drew contemplated divorce

The Step Up actress joined RHOA in season 13 and was open about her marriage struggles with Ralph. From admitting their lack of communication to calling Ralph a “runner” for leaving home for days after a fight, the pair seemed to get back on track by the end of the season thanks to marriage counselling.

However, season 14 hinted more drama after Drew reportedly discovered texts from Ralph’s former female assistant offering him a massage.

Drew found comfort from cast members Kandi Burruss and Sanya Richards-Ross, who validated her concerns over Ralph, giving her a “safe place”.

The couple almost succumbed to the reality TV “curse” as Drew reportedly considered divorce.

“It always feels like we’re almost about to get divorced,” Drew revealed to Us. “[But] we’re not gonna give up. We need to come back home, regroup and figure out what we’re gonna do moving forward. That’s the journey we’re on every day.”

MORE: Fans want greenlight for The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17

Couple committed to making their marriage work

In a new interview with Page Six, the actress confirmed she never got to the bottom of Ralph’s text messages but that’s not the priority here; they’re focused on counselling:

“We literally just stay in counselling because I always think I’m right and he always thinks he’s right,” Drew admitted. “We are pushing through and we’re really showing what a relationship can look like when you choose to stay together and really be vulnerable and work through your various issues.”

“I grew up seeing marriage. I saw them fight, I saw them make up. Marriage is not perfect, relationships aren’t easy. But if we both make a commitment, then that’s what it is,” she added.

The couple are parents to six-year-old son Machai and four-year-old daughter Aniya; the RHOA star is also mother to Knight, her son from a previous relationship.