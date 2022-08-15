RHOA's Kandi calls Marlo 'mad' for forgetting their explosive row night before













A second part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta taking over Jamaica shows the aftermath of the heated argument between Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton. Ignoring each other the next morning, Marlon decides to pick up the conversation which ends in another explosive row.

It definitely isn’t a relaxing trip for the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Picking up on the discussion Marlon and Kandi had about their differing opinions on adoption, and the rants about Kandi being “only known in Atlanta”. A moment to look forward to was the return of Kandi yelling that she was known “worldwide.”

As both begin to argue for the second time the next day, more drama unfolds. Richards-Ross invites the ladies to join her on her iFit video shoot, only for three of the five girls to be left behind at the hotel.

Here they go again

RHOA returned for another episode. This week, it was all about the next day in the aftermath of Kandi and Marlo’s argument. The two got into a massive row after interrupting Ralph’s opinions on adopting Drew’s son. Though Marlo gave her point of view as a foster child, many viewers accused her of “craving a storyline” by adding to the drama.

The next morning, Kandi tells her husband Todd Tucker that she will be ignoring Marlo for the entire day. As the two are not on speaking terms for the vast majority of the morning, Marlo decides to start a conversation as the two are on the bus.

This creates confusion for Kandi, asking her why is she talking to her after what happened the night before. That leads Marlo to get agitated and respond, “are you motherf****** mad?”.

The 46-year-old then begins to reproach her attitude, calling her “petty” and “immature”. Moreover, she apologizes to her co-star, though it didn’t sound very sincere to Kandi. This leads to telling her to keep her “motherf***** sorry”, adding more fuel to the drama between the two stars.

Fans rush to support Kandi

As the episode aired, RHOA fans had a lot to say about the drama between the two. As the two bombshells are known for their occasional arguments, it was nothing new for fans to see the two stars in dispute.

However, fans have begun to take sides and leave their opinions as to who they think is right and wrong. Many were in shock to see that Marlo had spoken to Kandi as if nothing had happened between the two the night before.

More drama in paradise

Also, in the episode, Sanya Richards-Ross invites the stars of RHOA to join her in her iFit video. Setting an exact time for the girls to be at the hotel reception to go out together when the time comes, Marlo is the only one there. The two leave together leaving the rest of the girls behind.

When the girls meet for dinner later that night, Shereé Whitfield and Kenya Moore are disappointed. They didn’t like having been left from the shoot. Sanya then says that she wasn’t responsible for them missing the shoot since they hadn’t gotten down on the time that was agreed on.

This caused the girls to argue and end up insulting the newbie’s hosting skills. However, it didn’t take a long time for her husband to rush to defend her.

The episode ends yet with another cliffhanger. Leaving viewers wanting to know what will happen in the next episode, and whether Kandi and Marlo will make amends.