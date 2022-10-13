









Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna’s friendship has gone through many ups and downs over the years, but are the two still friends after all the drama?

The reunion episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills saw Kyle become emotional as she tried to open up about her and Lisa’s friendship.

The two have shared some amazing moments together, but there had been problems lately that made their friendship hard. Some of which appeared on the reality show in the latest season. So where do they stand now?

Are Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna still friends?

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During an interview, Kyle admitted the friendship with Lisa was still strained, and they are not back to normal as she would have hoped.

The reality star opened up about the same while appearing in an interview with E! News. Kyle admitted that the relationship was “strained” and things did not appear to improve during the RHOBH reunion.

Kyle confessed she had hoped things would be resolved at the reunion, however, it made matters complicated as no answers were given.

Despite the reunion consisting of three parts, Kyle believes there wasn’t something positive she could take out of it.

Reality star comments on her relationship with Kathy Hilton

Along with Lisa, Kyle has also come across some problems with her sister, Kathy. The two have had their fair share of arguments and being a family has made things even more complicated.

However, the end result for this duo seems better as in the same interview, Kyle admitted being a family meant they would easily work things out.

However, she did explain that due to their relationship, things had started to affect other family members. Nonetheless, she is certain that there is no bad blood between them.

What to expect from Part two of the reunion

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Part one of the reunion saw intense conversations with a lot of drama and some tears. Fans can expect something similar from the next episode.

Erika is set to open up about her marriage and divorce, while Dorit Kemsley admits that talking too much has landed her in a lot of trouble in the past.

On the other hand, Lisa will open up about her daughter’s very public breakup with The Kardashians star Scott Disick.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS SEASON 12 REUNION OCTOBER 20, 8PM ET/PT ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK