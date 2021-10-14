RHOBH: Before and after pictures show Erika Jayne's transformation











Since Erika Jayne decided to end her marriage to Thomas Giraldi fans have taken to social media to highlight her shocking transformation.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has spent thousands of dollars on cosmetic procedures over the years and since her divorce from Tom Giraldi RHOBH fans has seen a noticeable change in Erika Jayne.

Reality Titbit has found before and after pictures of the star which show her transformation both over the years and since her shock divorce from her husband of 21 years.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

RELATED: What is Eyal Booker’s ethnicity? RHOBH star’s roots and family

How much money has Erika Jayne spent on surgery?

Interestingly, Erika Jayne, 50 and Tom Giraldi, 82 have an age gap of 32 years which has been subject to scrutiny on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Erika told PEOPLE: “Everyone thought I was marrying him to have a baby and lock down the money, as ugly as that sounds.”

Shockingly, the RHOBH star admitted on the Wendy Williams Show that she spends an astonishing $40,000 a month on her appearance.

Intervention | New Season Trailer

She said: “That is true. You know, it can get there for sure,” the star said about the $40,000 figure. “If you want to look good it’s hair, it’s makeup, it’s wardrobe, and then those people that help facilitate that. They’re not cheap, you know?”

According to The Sun, Erika has spent over $55K on her physique, including breast implants and several nose jobs.

Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

RELATED: Kathryn Edwards’ net worth explored in 2021

Before and after pictures of Erika Jayne

The RHOBH star looks completely different in a series of photos that have recently resurfaced. Fans believe Erika’s divorce troubles and legal woes have led to the shocking transformation.

But, the star has also had a transformation over the years and Reality Titbit have found photographs of the star from way back in 2007 to 2021. Check them out below!

The difference between these two pictures speaks volumes😭 pic.twitter.com/T26mu8B8rx — Rogue Knight (@RogueKnight722) October 7, 2021

Erika’s transformation over the years

Erika has undergone a massive transformation over the years. From expensive cosmetic procedures and breast enlargement to a rhinoplasty. Check out the RHOBH star’s transformation below!

2007

Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

2010

Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage

2012

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

2016

Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage

2019

Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images

2021

Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Twitter reacts to Erika Jayne’s shocking transformation

One user tweeted: “What happened to @erikajayne’s face it looks like a square?? #RHOBHReunion.”

Words of wisdom from Erika Jayne to Erika Girardi. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/8LrNeV37nm — Xicabonita38 (@xicabonita38) October 7, 2021

While another said: “How much time passed between filming the finale and reunion for her to look so different? Or even the change that occurred from the visit between her and Rinna just two weeks before the reunion was filmed? People change/age…but that much in two weeks?!?!”

Erika Jayne paying $40,000 of someone else's money every month for tacky glam #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/bBChpWr64v — Wrex Weed (@wrexweed) October 10, 2021

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK