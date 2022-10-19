









Denise Richards‘s latest Instagram post has fans begging her to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. A recent selfie with former co-star Sutton Stracke also caused a stir.

It’s been two years since Denise left Housewives after two seasons of drama, tears, and lots of laughs. Viewers of RHOBH fell in love with her character and extroverted persona, and now fans are begging for her to return.

Earlier this month, the Bravo star updated her social media account with a selfie with her former co-star Sutton Stracke and interacted with Garcelle Beauvais for a slumber party. Although she responded to fans with a “never say never”, the chances of Denise’s return to Beverly Hills are still up in the air.

Denise’s Friday mood

Denise loves updating fans about her busy life on social media, and the latest post was no exception. The model sent temperatures soaring with a sultry snap this week. It comes after the actress signed up for OnlyFans and has been teasing followers through her snaps.

On October 14, Denise took to Instagram to share a stunning picture wearing a black bodysuit covered in jewels and clear heels, her long legs and blonde curly locks were on display.

In a message to her 1.4 million followers, she wrote: “Is it Friday yet? “

Naturally, her gorgeous photo saw adoration from fans. Amongst all the compliments, some of them also begged her to return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.

A fan wrote: “Please come back to rhobh. It needs you.”

Another fan followed: “Cannot wait for you to come back to RHOBH…”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a follower wrote.

“Do you ever age omg,” one asked.

Ready for another slumber party with Sutton and Garcelle

Denise joined the Housewives in 2019 for season 9. However, her experience found herself at odds with almost all the Housewives.

As the drama and tension were building up in Beverly Hills, she found herself caught up in a controversy where cruel rumors claimed she had an affair with Brandi Glanville, which she denied.

Despite her abrupt exit, Denisa hasn’t discarded the option of coming back despite her relationship with some of her former co-stars.

On October 4, Denise met up with Sutton for a cute dinner date. The stars posed together for a selfie and funny enough, it has become one of her most liked photos on her profile. I guess the fans are missing the popular duo.

“THIS is the lineup we need,” a fan said. Even Garcelle was said to be “in” for a slumber party.

Could fans’ dreams come true with Denise in the next season of RHOBH? Only time will tell.

