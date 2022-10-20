RHOBH fan's 'heart breaks' for Garcelle Beauvais as she holds back tears at reunion











The second and final part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘s heated reunion saw more arguments and tears. It’s clear there are still hard feelings between some of the Housewives on the show. But RHOBH fans were upset after seeing Garcelle Beauvais holding back tears on the reunion couch.

Yesterday’s episode began with Garcelle Beauvais getting honest with Diana Jenkins. Garcelle told her she didn’t like the way she allegedly treated her. Naturally, this led to a confrontation between the two.

In the first part of the reunion, viewers found out Garcelle filed a lawsuit against those targeting her then 14-year-old son, Jax. The teen was receiving racist messages and comments from cruel trolls online over the summer. It led to all the housewives, and even Bravo itself, releasing statements urging fans to stop posting hate comments on social media.

But there was more tension during the reunion. Lisa Rinna dropped the bombshell she was actually the one who threw Garcelle’s memoir in the trash. It came after a video posted online claimed it had been Erika Jayne.

Fans were also upset over seeing Garcelle holding back tears during an intense conversation between the stars.

Lisa reveals she threw Garcelle’s memoir in the trash

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Housewife Lisa Rinna explained the first edition of Beauvais’s memoir contained comments about her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s eating disorder. Rinna said, as a result, she got rid of the book and threw it in the garbage, back in April.

As reported by Page Six, the 59-year-old model recorded herself tossing the book into the trash, which had plastic bottles, newspapers, and an old phone. The popular Housewife later shared it in a group chat where Erika was a participant.

Rinna noted Garcelle later agreed to remove the sections that referred to her daughter from the book’s second edition and the audio versions.

Erika explained that although she wasn’t the one to throw the book, she reposted the video on her Instagram account. Her reason? She says Garcelle used an old clip where she gave a mean comment to promote her ‘Love Me As I Am’.

In the clip, Beauvais is head saying: “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own.”

Fans rush to support Garcelle

Following the intense second part of the reunion and a teary-eyed Garcelle Beauvais, RHOBH fans have rallied to support her.

Viewers were also apparently upset over Andy Cohen’s behavior, and claimed Garcelle was unfairly treated during the final show.

They claimed he was worried about other issues, rather than the difficult time her family has been having on social media lately and the racism her son received.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Lisa Rinna and Andy Cohen’s representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393. If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS SEASON 12 REUNION OCTOBER 20, 8PM ET/PT ON BRAVO

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK