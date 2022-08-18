RHOBH fans wish they were like Sutton as she jokes having $7k bag is 'poor'













Sutton Stracke is ready for love and heads out on a blind date but Kyle Richards tries to give her tip on how to act on the first meeting. She tells pal Sutton Stracke to not show off her gold jewelry and jokes her $7.5k Chanel bag is ‘subtle’, but Sutton then says ‘this is poor’.

In a preview of the latest episode, Kyle and Sutton have a girl talk before the blonde bombshell heads off to her blind date. Accused in previous episodes of “stirring the pot” and not being a loyal friend to Sutton, she advises her friend to look a “little poor” to attract her date, instead of showing off her luxury items.

But fans have said they wish they were ‘poor’ like Sutton Stracke on the show after their discussion.

“It’s not like it’s a Hermes”

View Instagram Post

Kyle shared a segment of the conversation she had with Sutton with her four million Instagram followers. She wrote in her caption: “Sutton & I always have fun”.

Apparently, she advised her friend to not show off her luxuries on the first date. This led to the 53-year-old suggesting that her fellow housewife should look a “little poor”, so she wouldn’t give the impression of being high maintenance. Instead, she wanted Sutton to look more “vulnerable” to attract them.

While Kylie looked at her questioning her outfit, without any qualms, Sutton said her accessories weren’t much and were rather “poor”. Showing off her $7,500 purple Chanel bag, she said it wasn’t a “Hermes,” so no big deal.

As the two were laughing, Sutton spoke to her over the last time she had a blind date. Accepting to be high maintenance and a “difficult person”, Sutton wanted to show the real version of herself.

Fans are not happy with Kyle’s advice but joke about Sutton’s “poor” life

As RHOBH fans watched the preview clip, many left their comments wishing they had Sutton’s “poor” life. Others called out the reality star for giving “classist mentality”. It seems that all fans agreed Kyle gave terrible advice to her friend, who was nervous about her blind date.

One fan reproached: “Sure because throwing her under the bus and trying to stir s**t up is always considered fun, Kyle.”

A second one was penned: “Worst advice ever. Do not play the victim on dates W**. Be the strong beautiful woman you are Sutton!”

A fan joked: “I wish I was Sutton’s kind of poor.” Another one added: “Oh yes… Chanel screams poor,” with a laughing-face emoji.

Another fan pointed out: “You two are funny together without even trying.”

But how rich is Sutton Stracke?

A real housewife living in Beverly Hills speaks for itself. Becoming a “friend” of the cast in season 10, Sutton Stracke ended up becoming of the main characters of the show – and her lifestyle isn’t “poor”.

From 2000 to 2006, Sutton was married to Christian Stracke but they split on Valentine’s weekend. Christian is a financier and also the managing director and global head of PIMCO (a credit research group). Specializing in fixed income management, its firm has more than $2.2 trillion worth of assets. There goes the big paycheck.

However, the reality star wasn’t aware of the ballistic money in his bank account until the two divorced.

In an interview in Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen, she revealed: “It’s true because he was in charge of the finances, I didn’t know everything. So when you do the full disclosure and get everything, I was like, ‘What?” It’s actually two minor league baseball teams. I knew we had a timber company. But I didn’t know all. There were like 10 things on there. I was like, ‘Wow, I’m rich’.”

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the 50-year-old has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK