RHOBH's Diana slams troll for 'ridiculing' her on typo after tragic miscarriage

A cruel troll mocked Diana’s spelling of ‘Garcelle’ without the letter E in a group text screenshot that was aired publicly following the Real Housewife’s tragedy. The philanthropist and businesswoman pulled up the receipts and exposed the troll that ‘ridiculed her’.

The ex-wife of British financier Roger Jenkins entered The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise as its newest member. She was accompanied by actress Garcelle Beauvais.

Diana Jenkins slams troll on Instagram

On August 21, Diana took to Instagram to share a screenshot from a group chat after a miscarriage and the heartbreaking loss of her fourth child.

In the post, we see a group chat exchange from the time Diana suffered the loss and her texting people about the ordeal. It appears she didn’t want to air her private details in a group chat, but wanted to ensure fellow cast member Garcelle didn’t think she was ‘rude’. Diana explains she was put on bed rest, so it may be she cancelled plans with the other housewives and was explaining her absence.

However, in a second photo, we see a tweet mocking her spelling Garcelle’s name incorrectly. RHOBH star Garcelle herself responds to the tweet and pens: “Lol not the misspelled version”.

As a response, the 49-year-old wrote in her caption: “Hmmm… My grammar and spelling might be off for sure, but bottom line is I lost my baby at 18-week pregnancy in [the] most violent way.”

Diana added: “And I nearly died in the process and I am ridiculed for spelling someone’s name.”

She concluded: “Go on trolls do your worst… Oh, wait you already did that.”

The post accumulated more than 4k likes in a matter of hours.

Fans rally to support Diana

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF

Fans of the reality star gathered to support her. Many were shocked to see the Twitter troll laughing at her misspelling after Diana’s tragedy.

A fan claimed: “Team Diana all the way,” as others told her not o let it “get to her”.

A second said: “They are not worth your time and energy ❤️ Stay strong and stay you!”

But a third said: “I thought you were great on the show 💕”

Receiving the support of many of her followers, others wondered what Garcelle had to do with laughing at the tweet about the typo.

A heartbreaking miscarriage

During an episode of season 12 of RHOBH, the newest addition to the franchise opened up about her tragic miscarriage. Though the reality star doesn’t usually share much about her personal life, viewers saw a different side of her.

It began after having revealed to Kyle Richards she suffered a miscarriage before giving birth to her youngest daughter.

The businesswoman is a mother of three children, two of whom she shares with ex-husband Roger and another with her current boyfriend, Asher Monroe.

This would’ve been his second and her fourth child. But the couple tragically lost the baby as she entered her second trimester of pregnancy.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.

