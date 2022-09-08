RHOBH's Erika Jayne at centre of explosive row as Garcelle watches drama unfold











Erika Jayne and her co-stars had an explosive row as they tried to enjoy themselves in Aspen.

Yesterday’s episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was explosive. During the ladies’ trip to Aspen, a lot of tension developed between the housewives, and it ended with a heated fight.

An argument broke out after Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais told the Pretty Mess author to show compassion for the potential victims who were allegedly robbed of settlement money.

Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of the Lion Air 610 plane crash victims. Erika maintained her innocence in the lawsuit over the 2018 crash, and has since been dismissed.

Girardi, who is under a conservatorship after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, still faces the civil suit allegations of fraud and embezzlement.

Explosive fight unfolds

The girls disagreed with Erika for not turning over a $750K pair of earrings Tom had given her 15 years ago to use as a donation to help raise money for the “potential” victims. The 51-year-old commented the victims might be lying about their situation. Prompting Kyle to jump into the conversation and yell, “You can’t say that.”

The girls were shocked by her comments and rowing with Erika Jayne. This led to Lisa Rinna escorting her from the Aspen rental house.

Once outside, Erika yelled: “F*** you all! What about the facts, dumb f****?”

Garcelle, who did not interact in the discussion, was seen sitting down and watching the drama unfold.

Fans react to Erika Jayne’s explosive row and ‘true colors’

As the episode progressed, many fans began to comment on Erika’s behavior. Many said they were disappointed and claimed the star didn’t care about anyone’s feelings other than her own.

However, other viewers sympathized with the star’s situation and defended her.

Lisa’s unfollowing spree ahead of the reunion

It goes without saying, but this season of RHOBH has been very intense. Big or small, on or off camera, every housewife has been involved in some kind of drama.

The Queens of Bravo Instagram account noticed that Lisa had unfollowed her co-stars Garcelle, Sutton, and Crystal.

The reason remains unknown. Still, fans have begun to think that this will be Rinna’s last season as a “full-time housewife”. It seemed she also archived photos and posts related to the show.

However, since the news went out, the star refollowed everyone. The reunion is looking promising, with a lot of drama to unfold.

