RHOBH's Erika Jayne claims Dorit will be next 'housewife to visit Splitsville'











In the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills community, there’s a lot of drama. When pressed by a fan, Erika Jayne claimed Dorit and Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley would be the next couple to break up if any were to split. Now, Dorit has spoken out after hearing the alleged prediction.

If there’s one thing Erika Jayne is known for despite her talented voice, it’s her sincerity. Attending BravoCon, the reality star didn’t hold back when asked by a fan who she thought would be the next couple to break up.

She hesitated at first when asked to answer, but Erika finally claimed she believed it would be Dorit and her husband.

However, it didn’t take a long time for the other RHOBH cast member to respond. Does this mean the friendship between Erika and The Kemsley is being tested?

Erika Jayne’s prediction claims

Over the weekend, some of the cast of RHOBH attended BravoCon, an event where fans had the chance to meet and ask questions of their favorite reality TV stars.

When it came to Erika’s turn, a fan did not hold back and asked the star: “Which Bravolebrity [Bravo Celebrity] relationship do you think is headed to Splitsville next?”

Naturally, the 51-year-old felt “bad” and hesitated to answer the question, leading the audience to ‘boo’ her. In the end, Erika gave her answer, and it was kind of a Pretty Mess.

Walking down the stage to the cheers of the public, she simply confessed: “Dorit and PK”.

Her answer left Kenya Moore, Vicki Gunvalson, and other ‘Housewives’ cast with a poker face – including Dorit.

Fans react to the shocking response

Longtime fans of the series took to social media to share their shocking reactions.

While some felt that Erika threw a good friend of hers under the bus, other fans claimed it was a strategy “to create a storyline” for the next season.

Dorit and PK respond to Erika’s claims

After Erika’s shocking response, and online comments from fans, it wasn’t long before Dorit shared her opinion – And as expected, she wasn’t happy at all.

Reacting to a video, she left a comment underneath a fan’s repost and wrote: “Misery loves company. What else can I say. Our friends, those that truly know us, know what we have and who we are.”

PK also took to his personal account to share a message with the singer, and he did not hold back.

He wrote: “Now. [Erika Jayne] thinks Dorit and I are next to split up… Here’s a quick bit of management advice… Stop thinking!”

In response to his message, Erika replied: “When did you get so sensitive? You know d*** well I was joking…”

Dorit and PK have been married since March 2015 and have two children.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK