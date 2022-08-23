











After RHOBH’s Diana slammed a ‘troll’ for ‘ridiculing’ her over a spelling mistake amid her miscarriage tragedy, Garcelle has had to defend herself over the allegations. The star has hit back after some fans claimed she was making fun of Diana by responding to the tweet.

However, Garcelle has stood her found and said she “would never ridicule another woman” over such a devastating experience.

You can also count on the RHOBH drama to spill out of the TV world and into the Twittersphere. This time, it’s between Garcelle Beauvais and Diana Jenkins.

Just last week, fans crowned Garcelle as “the people’s champ” for standing up to Diana’s comments with her sassy “Google me” remark at Dorit Kemsley’s Homeless Not Toothless Charity Gala.

Their feud is seemingly ongoing as Diana blasted a fan for teasing her spelling mistake, while subtly including Garcelle in her criticism on Instagram.

One day later, The Jamie Foxx Show actress defended her actions against rumours accusing her of “ridiculing” her co-star.

Diana condemns fan for mocking her spelling blunder

On Sunday (August 21), the Bosnian-born Housewife posted a text explaining the severity of her miscarriage.

She said “nearly died” from bleeding “for eight weeks straight and four major surgeries”. Diana then slammed a Twitter troll for mocking her spelling of Garcelle, which she wrote as “Garcell”.

“My grammar and spelling might be off for sure,” she blasted. “But bottom line is, I lost my baby at 18 weeks pregnancy in [the] most violent way and nearly died in the process, and I am ridiculed for spelling someone’s name.”

“Fascinating what “fan favorite” [can] get away with,” Diana added. This is presumably in reference to Garcelle’s “Lol not the misspelled version” tweet response included in the photo.

RHOBH Garcelle hits back at Diana drama accusations

Garcelle has finally addressed the situation, stating that she would never “ridicule” Diana since she’s suffered the heartbreak of miscarriage too.

In her 2022 memoir Love Me As I Am, the actress revealed she suffered three miscarriages during her 40s. The star also has gone through two unsuccessful attempts of in vitro fertilization.

“It’s hard in every single way: emotionally, physically,” she admitted at the time.

Garcelle and her now ex-husband Mike Nilon share two twin boys, Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, in October 2007.

For immediate grief support, call 1-800-221-7437 First Candle. Counsellors are available 24/7. For families who have suffered the loss of a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant death. A community for anyone who experiences the tragic death of a baby. You can also get in touch with SupportingMamas here.

