RHOBH's Sutton urged by fans to confront Kyle for being 'horrible friend'













The drama is never ending on RHOBH, and the saga continues between Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke as fans advise the latter to drop her friend.

RHOBH season 12 has only reached episode four and the latest includes a cameo by actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Fans have a bone to pick with producers for labelling her as “Kyle’s friend”. We understand that guests are usually introduced with their relation to the housewives – she starred in Halloween with Kyle – but after all, it is the Jamie Lee Curtis.

That’s not the only thing frustrating fans; it’s the dynamic between Sutton and Kyle over the last few episodes that have pushed the majority of viewers onto Team Sutton.

Sutton and Kyle’s drama explained

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In episode 9, Diana revealed to Sutton and Kyle she lost her baby and suffered a stillbirth. In her attempt to empathise with her, Sutton admitted she also experienced miscarriages in the past.

Kyle, however, accused her of lying about her two losses because she had never seen them before, and even called her claims “bulls***”.

Fans were appalled that Bravo caught her questioning Sutton’s tragic losses, though she revealed via Instagram Story that she apologised the next day.

“I immediately called Sutton and apologised to her,” she wrote. “I consider Sutton a close friend and care about her a lot. Sutton accepted my apology and we moved on.”

The saga continued in the following episodes as Diana called Sutton out for being fake. During their Italian lunch, Sutton defended that she was being genuine as she tried to relate to her loss.

“‘You mocked me when I go on to tell you my own experience of having two miscarriages,” Sutton said. “You know what, Diana? I was trying to bond with you and tell you I’m really sorry that you had a miscarriage. And now you’re rolling your eyes at me,’ she added.

Diana was adamant that her statements were attempts to outdo her: “I had a miscarriage, and you said, ‘I raise you two.'”

Kyle labelled “hypocrite” after discussion with Crystal

View Instagram Post

Kyle added more fuel to the fire in the latest episode as Crystal Kung Minkoff divulged more about her eating disorder, which she briefly touched on last season.

The actress asked for details on her tendencies, and well as discussing her own experiences – Kyle opened up about her own battle on RHOBH in 2019.

Her attempt to bond with Crystal was similar to the way Sutton mentioned her miscarriage with Diana, yet none of the housewives are criticising Kyle.

Leave it to fans to do the dirty work.

One viewers wrote: “Sutton needs to cuss out Kyle’s a** once and for all. Kyle is a horrible friend to her. She has invalidated her experiences and thrown her under the bus multiple times. I don’t know why Sutton is still holding on to that friendship.”

Another fan wrote: “How come Kyle can empathise with Crystal over her ED but Sutton can’t do the same with Diana”. They then added: “Kyle is such a hypocrite.”

This scene from episode 11 catches Kyle telling Sutton to “get her hand off” Sheree while Jamie Lee fixed the lash problem.