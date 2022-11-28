EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire (RHOCH) star Rachel Lugo sat down with Reality Titbit where she discussed how Matt Hancock ‘really annoyed’ her whilst watching I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Matt Hancock was evicted from the I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! jungle last night, as lioness and fan-favorite Jill Scott, was crowned queen of the jungle.

The former health secretary was voted out of the competition on Sunday night, securing third place in the series after his final bushtucker trial which received one hell of a mixed reaction from the general public.

LEFT From Monkey Kingdom The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub Pictured: Rachel Lugo RIGHT Matt Hancock. Picture: ITV Pre…

“That made me quite angry actually”

Matt’s involvement in I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! ruffled a few feathers after his controversial moments whilst undertaking the role of health secretary throughout the pandemic. Upon asking Rachel about her opinions of Matt’s time on the show she had a lot to say.

“I watched it early in the beginning and something he said really annoyed me,” said Rachel: “Where he was trying to justify why he broke the rules. He was talking to Charlene White and she was trying to say about her aunts and, you know, the fact that she couldn’t go to a funeral and he justified it with saying, well, I fell in love, that made me quite angry actually.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

“The guidance was something that we had to follow”

I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! fans were divided each episode after Matt Hancock was voted for several challenges however his problematic past stuck with him. Rachel explained that she was infuriated by his choice of words after his arrival.

“People were already in love with the people that they couldn’t see, but he seemed to justify it with the fact that he fell in love and that made me very annoyed. I get that we all make mistakes, I get that. Somebody said did you get fined? And he said, no, it was just guidance. Well, excuse me, I think half the population thought the guidance was something that we had to follow.

Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know