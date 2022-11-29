EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire (RHOCH) star Rachel Lugo sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising coming to ITVBe.

The glamorous housewives of Cheshire are squeezing in one last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas and taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style. Guest Housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee are set to make one hell of a surprise return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea and fun.

In 2017, Rachel burst on to our screens as part of the main cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. Rachel quickly became a fan favourite on the show thanks to several iconic moments and her fiery personality.

Rachel Lugo on RHOCH special: ‘We’ve only gotta wait till Monday’

Rachel will join her RHOCH cast mates as they set sail to Mexico. The group are prepared for one hell of a Christmas get-together. On asking Rachel about her excitement for the Christmas special she seemed to be counting down the days till the highly anticipated premiere.

“Oh God, it was amazing. I’m actually really excited to watch it,” said Rachel. “I cannot wait to see how it’s all put together and we’ve only gotta wait till Monday. It was so good. In fact, it was brilliant!”

‘I didn’t expect to be a grandmother’

S15 saw Rachel break the news to the Cheshire housewives she would soon become a grandmother. On asking Rachel about the huge news she seemed thrilled for the baby to be welcomed into the family.

“It is really exciting. I guess I didn’t expect to be a grandmother,” said Rachel. “If you’d have asked me a year ago I’d be like, ‘no, I can’t really see any’ but, now I’m gonna be a grandmother, it’s amazing. We’re gonna have a little baby in the house again.”

‘It’s left your mouth and you’ve got to stay accountable’

Rachel has had her fair share of iconic moments throughout the years on RHOCH and, on reflection, she stated her children were her biggest concern.

“I don’t really have concerns for myself any more because I’m very open and I wear my heart on my sleeve,” said Rachel. “If I say it, then all I can do is apologise for it.

“My biggest concern, I guess, is when my children are on it. I have to keep checking if they’re ok. I have to make them understand that once they say something or whatever, it’s left your mouth and you’ve got to stay accountable for it. This is my thing and although they take part in it, you know I have to make sure they’re happy with it.”

‘I could not believe it’

RHOCH stars Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee are set to make a festive return on the Christmas Cruising special as they join the gang in Mexico. Asking Rachel how excited she was to have them both back, she was in shock.

Rachel said: “I could not believe it. They showed up at different times, so it was a bit like, ‘Wait, what?’ And what was really weird is, I put together these little goody bags for all the girls before we left and I put it on social media and Tanya had seen it and she messaged me saying, ‘Oh, I want one of them’ to which I replied, ‘Well come on the trip’. When she arrived and was there with us I was like, oh my God, I can’t believe it.”

