EXCLUSIVE – Real Housewives Of Cheshire (RHOCH) star Seema Malhotra sat down with Reality Titbit to discuss The Real Housewives Of Cheshire: Christmas Cruising coming to ITVBe.

The dazzling Housewives of Cheshire are heading off on a last fabulous girls’ trip before Christmas and they’re all taking to the seas to cruise around Mexico in luxurious style. Previous guest Housewives Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee are set to make one hell of an explosive return as they travel from port to port in search of sun, sea and fun.

In 2016, Seema took to screens as part of the main cast of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire. Seema has gone on to acquire a huge online following and develop a leading fashion brand Forever Unique. She quickly became a fan favourite on the show thanks to several iconic moments and her fiery personality.

From Monkey Kingdom The Real Housewives of Cheshire: SR15 on ITVBe and ITV Hub Pictured: Seema Malhotra

RHOCH star Seema Malhotra: ‘It was literally incredible’

Seema joined her RHOCH castmates as they headed out to Mexico to embark on the cruise of a lifetime. The Housewives are prepared for one hell of a Christmas get-together. And, on asking Seema about her excitement for the Christmas special, she seemed to have had no issues heading to the tropical destination.

“It was literally incredible. That’s what it was,” said Seema. “I had the time of my life with the girls. It was, honestly, from beginning to end we laughed so much.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

‘There’s always a bit of drama’

Real Housewives Of Chesire (RHOCH) is known for the fights, arguments, all-round explosive drama and a hell of a lot of tears and tantrums. The 60-minute episodes are sure to leave you gripped each week. We were desperate to find out whether Seema could tease any drama from the new Christmas special.

“Wherever we go there’s always a bit of drama,” said Seema. “But I have to say, for me personally, I literally had fun all the way.

“I do have a bit of drama actually. I and Hannah are a bit head-to-head on this one, but you’ll have to wait and see.”

‘I wanna be on Strictly next year’

RHOCH star Seema Malhotra was so keen to let us know what she has her eyes set on next she was quick to spill on her dream of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

“I would love to do lots of things. I think for me the one would have to be Strictly Come Dancing,” said Seema. “Growing up as a child, I always wanted to go into dance but it’s just something my dad didn’t let me do. In fact, he said ‘no, be a doctor, be an accountant’.

“I always wanted to go to dance school. It’s just something I never got to do as a child. So if I got something like that, it would be like a dream come true. Who knows, I might get on Strictly? That’s my goal. I wanna be on Strictly next year. I’d love it.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

‘It has been a strong year, so I’m really happy’

Seema has gone from strength to strength with her own fashion line Forever Unique. On asking Seema about the success of her company, she was quick to let us know things are looking bright for the future.

Seema said: “It’s been a tough couple of years. You know, we had covid and all of a sudden there was nowhere to go and we were hit hard with lots of challenges on the way. We’ve stood strong but we’ve not panicked and we’ve just had to re-evaluate the business, what the consumer wanted.

“This year, I’ve got to say it’s been a strong year, so I’m really happy and we’re back to creating dresses for people who love to go out. I think that’s what everyone needs, you know. Having a lock-down for two years, I think everyone was ready to be out looking glamourous.

“Weddings are back on so I’m really grateful I’m back doing what I love and creating dresses to make women feel glamorous. I’m just glad things are getting better.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know