RHOSLC: Whitney Rose opens up about past trauma as she revisits childhood abuse











In the latest episode of RHOSLC (The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City), Whitney Rose revisited her past trauma as she opened up about her childhood abuse.

Wthiney has been vocal about her mental health throughout the series and in the latest episode, the reality star got some devastating news after a phone call.

While the news left her shocked, Whitney did feel better that she had “clarity” about things now.

View Instagram Post

Whitney Rose opened up about past trauma

The reality star has been open and honest about her mental health and in the latest episode she found out that she had been abused as a child.

Whitney received this news from her half-brother Will who had been doing EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing), a form of memory recall therapy that helps to look deep inside your past.

Talking about her phone conversation with her husband, Justin Rose, Whitney revealed her brother recalled she had been abused as a child. However, the reality star noted she had no recollection of this and gave no suggestion about who could have been responsible.

Reality star opens up in her confessional

During her confessional, Whitney admitted that for a long time she had been trying to put the pieces together to understand what had happened to her in childhood as she was on a healing journey.

However, all her attempts had been unsuccessful as she was unable to look back into her past.

In her confessional, she said: “All of those memories that I suppressed are all flowing through me now. And there’s just so much pain. I’m feeling so much pain and so much anger. And it just feels very overwhelming to take this all on right now.”

READ MORE: Chloe Brockett has chic day out with Elma after shedding tears over clothing line

View Instagram Post

The housewives come together

During the episode, Whitney decided to open up about her struggles with the housewives and all of them were there to support her with words of encouragement.

Lisa Barlow also reflected on her own childhood and admitted she had also faced hard times while growing up.

While some called her “brave,” others noted how far Whitney had managed to come and applauded her for being strong.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY ON BRAVO EVERY WEDNESDAYS AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK