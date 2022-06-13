











The Real Housewives of Cape Town cast has officially been announced, with seven ladies ready to share their personal and professional lives on camera. From Beverley to Rushda, let’s meet them all.

Making history as the 17th of the international franchises of The Real Housewives, network Mzansi Magic is getting prepared to capture all the drama that takes place when the series airs on July 10th.

The fourth Africa-based version of the reality show sees Beverley, Rushda, Loveline, Thato, Camilla, Kutazwa and Lulwando show just how glamorous they really are as they attend glitzy parties and get involved in gossip.

Beverley Steyn

A resident across both South Africa and Mauritius, Beverley is a restaurant owner, as well as a residential, commercial and warehouse property owner. With 2.2K followers ahead of her RHOCT stint, she moved to Cape Town five years ago.

Born and bred in Kwa-Zulu Natal, she loves planes, yachts, fast cars and a luxury lifestyle. The cast member also collects diamonds, which are her birthstone, and has a weakness for designer bags.

Rushda Moosajee

Rushda, known as RushTush, has at least 70K followers on Instagram and almost 3 million impressions on the platform per week. With a large social media presence, she’s now joining The Real Housewives of Cape Town cast.

She is a qualified personal trainer and online coach and is the mother of three boys. Although she steers clear of any arguments, Rushda said: “I’m not one for drama, but I will always stand up for what is right.”

Loveline Abinokhauno (Mrs Leo)

Loveline, AKA Mrs Leo, is a blogger and mumfluencer who owns a concierge and events company called La Prive Concierge & Events. She has been married for 14 years and is a mother to three girls and one boy.

Her resume involves working as a recruitment consultant, personal assistant and social media manager. Originally from the north west, she is an advocate for sisterhood and uses her social media platform to connect women everywhere.

Thato Montse

Thato has a Garagiste winemaking diploma and is a member of BLACC (the Black Cellar Club). She now owns Thato Wines, which has recently been picked up by the Spar franchise.

She is so passionate about the beverage that she also hosts a lifestyle series called Wine with Thato, and describes herself as controversial, authentic, unfiltered, unapologetic, fun and explosive, as per Channel 24.

Camilla McDowell

Camilla is a vintage car collector, actress, antiques expert and bee keeper. The “Queen of Constantia” is also a public speaker who always makes a grand entrance to parties in a Rolls Royce Moonshadow.

From luxury high-end designer stores to hidden gem local thrift shops, the cast member is always looking for the perfect antique item and understands that they are more than just a price tag!

Kutazwa ‘Rooksy’ Gqirana

Born in Gqeberha, Kutazwa made the move to Cape Town, where she works on her fashion brand Style Boutique SA which sells clothes for both men and women. A lover of baking, she plans to have her own cookbook one day.

She describes herself as enthusiastic, adventurous, dutiful, loyal, respectful, selfless and family-oriented. The new cast member is also a lover of beautiful things, especially interior decor.

Lulwando ‘Lue’ Tukwayo

Originally from Khayelitsha, Lulwando is a property entrepreneur, digital creator and mom-of-three. Qualified as a chartered accountant, she is also the founder of an NGO called Wings to Learn.

The NGO works with community-based organisations that address issues of GBV (gender-based violence). She said: “I speak my mind. I can be misunderstood, but I’ve learned to embrace that.”

WATCH THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CAPE TOWN ON MZANSI MAGIC FROM SUNDAY JULY 10TH AT 7 PM

