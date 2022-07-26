











Diana Jenkins is a self-proclaimed villainous housewife, but Sheree Zampino has defended the star as “authentic” and “real” off-screen.

Just log onto Twitter and you’ll see the flood of tweets blasting Diana for her attitude. There’s nothing better than drama on RHOBH and the 49-year-old promised to bring it in the season 12 trailer, telling Sutton Stracke: “You need a new villain? Here I am.”

Unfortunately, the newcomer hasn’t been a fan-favorite, with several calling her “not even a good villain.”

“Diana has money, but it doesn’t have her”

Talking to the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Sheree labeled Diana as “interesting” due to her wealth, but “money doesn’t have her. I was very impressed with that.”

“To most people, you’re going to be unrelatable, but I just thought she was so real. And she has it [money], but it doesn’t have her. She just shows up,” said Will Smith’s ex-wife.

If you forgot why fans think Diana is a tad snobby, let us remind you of the RHOBH episode when the ladies went out on a gorgeous yacht – or so we thought. For the 49-year-old, however, she referred to it as a “day boat”, rather than a yacht. That rubbed Reddit fans the wrong way; one called her “tacky as hell”.

Sheree, on the other hand, clarified that “she was very authentic and very real.”

“And she’s the kind of person you’re going to know exactly where you stand. I like that. Some people don’t want that. Some people want you to be phony to them. And you know what I mean? I don’t want that. I want to know exactly who you are, you know?” she added.

She’s not the only housewife to vouch for Diana: Crystal Kung Minkoff also agrees that the mother-of-three keeps it real no matter the situation.

“She [Diana] won’t adjust; that I don’t think people appreciate in her. Whereas other people move around their personalities to fit. She won’t, so what else do you want? Do you want real or do you want someone that is gonna…?” Crystal told ET.

What is Diana’s net worth?

With an estimated net worth of $300 Million, the Bosnia-native is by far the wealthiest housewife. After moving to London, where she studied computer science and economics at City University, she met and married Barclays financier Roger Jenkins in 1999.

The couple amicably divorced 12 years later and Diana received over $187 million – half of Roger’s $375 million fortune – writes Bustle.

She’s also built her own empire since 2009 as the chair and CEO of Neuro Brands, a lifestyle drink company. With over 65,000 locations in the US and stockists such as Walmart, the brand reportedly generates nearly $35 million per year.

