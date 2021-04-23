Where is Shorty from Keeping Up With The Kardashians now? Post-filming updates!











Shorty recently featured in Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and fans of the reality show are eager to find out what happened next for him.

He was introduced as Khloe Kardashian’s homeless friend in season 1, before later revisiting him now that season 20 is well underway.

Fans were shocked at how different Shorty looked in the current E! season, which has led them to question where he is now.

So, we looked into an update on Shorty in 2021, and whether anything has changed since he appeared in the 20th season…

Who is Shorty on KUWTK?

Shorty is a homeless man who was found sleeping in a car park, near to the Kardashians’ DASH clothing and accessory store.

Khloe had first approached him to tell him that a couple of people wanted him to move, and said she was not trying to be rude.

After he moved from the location, he dropped his hoodie, which Khloe picked up and gave to him.

Playing on her conscience, she went back to visit Shorty again, which is where their friendship developed.

Khloe and Shorty: Friendship explored

Khloe and Shorty became friends, after she bathed him in Kris’s shower.

Her and the family took him to their mansion and let him shower there. They also helped him get a haircut and gave him some new clothes.

A few years later, she found Shorty again on Hollywood Boulevard, where they enjoyed being tourists for a day.

When Shorty and Khloe reconnected almost 15 years later, he said everyone had been telling him to call her, but he didn’t have her number.

Where is Shorty in 2021?

Shorty is no longer homeless

In 2020, Shorty was still living homeless on Hollywood Boulevard. Khloe had been trying to track him down but could not find him.

He revealed he had been living in a hotel with his brother when the Kardashian sisters had gone to look for him again.

He appears to be in good spirits, has grown longer hair, and now owns a mobile phone. Shorty said he “previously didn’t want to get off the streets”.

After saying how he has changed since Khloe first met him, she decided that she wanted to surprise him by getting him the apartment of his dreams.

Khloe, Kim and Kourtney were seen FaceTiming him, where he thanked them for getting him his new apartment.

