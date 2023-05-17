The Kardashians seasons 4 and 5 were confirmed by Disney at an event with advertisers. The new trailer for season 3 has just come out and already, Disney Plus is getting fans excited for the upcoming seasons.

Season 3 of Hulu’s The Kardashians is all set to hit our screens on May 25, but the drama doesn’t end after those ten episodes. 20 more are on their way, even when we’ve finished bingeing Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s split.

The upcoming trailer for The Kardashians discusses a health scare that Khloe went through, some looming drama surrounding Kourtney’s wedding, and Kylie urging her sisters to consider “the beauty standards they are setting.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Kardashians season 4 and 5

During the premiere event for The Kardashians season 3, it was confirmed by Disney that 20 more episodes are set to air. Each season so far has consisted of 10 episodes, meaning that both seasons 4 and 5 are on their way.

The season one premiere of The Kardashians remains the most-watched premiere in Hulu’s history. The new 20-episode order means The Kardashians will stay on Hulu through season six.

The Kardashian clan originally starred in Keeping Up With The Kardashians for a whopping 20 seasons before making the move to Hulu’s The Kardashians following an offer they couldn’t resist.

Disney Plus to show D&G fall-out

The Kardashians’ new trailer has shown Kim, 42, and Kourtney Kardashian, 44, squabbling over their fashion deals with Dolce & Gabbana. Kourtney felt that Kim had used her wedding as a “business opportunity.”

Kim is then seen saying: “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head like I couldn’t have been more mindful, I said don’t do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding.”

In the opening scenes of the trailer, Khloe asks Kim if she’s okay, to which she replies, “No, [I’m] not okay.” She then goes on to talk about her divorce from Kanye West, revealing that he “makes up this insane narrative.”

Fans hope for Selena and Kylie drama

Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, and Hailey Bieber were caught up in an online drama in February. Fans speculated that the three threw shade at each other in pictures on social media, including Kylie posting a pic of her eyebrows after Selena.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “I know season 3 isn’t out yet but y’all I cannot wait till season 4 of the Kardashians so I can see the Hailey (Kylie) and Selena storm go down bts.”

Another penned ahead of season 3: “I wonder if the other Kardashians (excluding Kendall and Kylie) side w/ Selena Gomez on the Hailey Bieber vs. Selena drama.”

However, no mention of Selena or Hailey is in the season 3 trailer, while some don’t expect the so-called drama to air on the Hulu series, which also airs on Disney Plus, at all in the upcoming seasons.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS FROM MAY 25