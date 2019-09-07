Amber Turner age and birthday: How old is the TOWIE series 25 star?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Only Way Is Essex is back for its 25th season!

September 2019 sees viewers reunited with the gang, including Bobby Norris, Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet, Shelby Tribble, Yazmin Oukhellou, Amber Turner, Dan Edgar and many more!

The cast of TOWIE looks very different from when the show first aired in 2010.

Things have even changed and then changed again since last season – Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are actually in a serious relationship!

So, who is Amber Turner and how much surgery has she had?

Who is Amber Turner?

Amber Turner was first introduced to TOWIE through her best friend, Megan McKenna.

Before TOWIE, she worked at a law firm and as a waitress in a Brentwood restaurant.

She was in a relationship with businessman Jamie Reed for four years.

Anyone who watched the show when Amber first joined will know that that break-up did not go smoothly.

Sad news for #TOWIE's Amber Turner and Jamie Reed as they split after four years https://t.co/RpurfFNkkd pic.twitter.com/88WSWiAo38 — OK! Magazine (@OK_Magazine) March 7, 2017

How Old is Amber Turner?

Amber is 26 years old. She was born on July 20th 1993 which makes her a Cancer in the astrology world.

Cancer’s are known to be passionate with their lovers, family and friends. They’re also known to have a moody attitude, especially whenever they are jealous.

That explains a few things, then. Amber certainly doesn’t hold back in arguments on TOWIE!

Has Amber Had Surgery?

The Essex girl has been pretty open about her cosmetic procedures.

She underwent a breast augmentation going from a 34B to a 34D in early 2018.

Amber has also had her teeth replaced with veneers and has had non-cosmetic procedures on her bum for a ‘lift’.

When Did Amber Join TOWIE?

Amber Turner first appeared on The Only Way Is Essex in season 20, back in March 2017.

She was a familiar face to viewers as she had previously dated Joey Essex back in 2012.

When Amber first met TOWIE co-star Dan Edgar in Tenerife she was hell-bent on being his girlfriend.

Her boyfriend of four years, Jamie Reed, was left by the wayside and it looks like playboy Dan has been snapped up by Miss Turner after all.

Who knows how long it’ll last though, they are a TOWIE couple after all. Expect fireworks this season and get the popcorn at the ready!

