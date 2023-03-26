Amy Childs has a new boyfriend in her life in the new TOWIE season, leaving fans curious about who Billy Delbosq is. From his job to becoming Amy Child’s baby daddy-to-be, Billy has joined the show as a full-time cast member.

The OG ITVBe reality TV star has allowed cameras to follow her life for years, whether being a mum to Polly or gathering with friends. However, a different side to Amy will be shared in this series – her love life with Billy.

Amy went on several dates with First Dates star Billy Delbosq. She’s now inviting her boyfriend and future baby daddy onto TOWIE 2023, after she spoke publicly about their new romance back in September 2021.

Billy Delbosq’s job and background

Billy is a businessman from Brentwood, Essex, and known as Amy Child’s boyfriend and baby daddy (to be).

His job involves running two companies, including Box Gym Fitness and domestic flooring firm LVT UK and is the director of commercial flooring firm Delbosq Ltd.

Offering boxing and HIIT classes, Billy recently celebrated one year of his Brentwood-based gym being open to the public. Delsboq Ltd is a family business run by father and son, which has been open for nearly 20 years.

Clients involve the likes of House of Fraser, Wates, Esprit, Lloyds, and the BBC.

Billy dated model Olivia Newman-Young on First Dates in 2018. Although he said looking for a typical “Essex type” may be where he is going wrong, that’s all behind him now he’s dating Amy!

He also added that the first thing he looks at in a girl is her shoes… During his appearance, we learned a few things about Billy: he has a phobia of butter and looks up to his inspirational “hero” brother.

He also has sisters in his family, who are “so important” to him. Billy revealed that his brother – who is now in love – does not work after having a stroke, and opened up about how hard the experience was.

He also said he wants to live in the countryside in the future.

Amy Childs and Billy Delbosq: Timeline

Amy first revealed on TOWIE that she has been on a few dates. She told Saffron that she doesn’t want to get married to him, but said she does like him following several dates and is getting to know him.

The reality star said:

I’m not going to rush into anything but I do like someone. I do fall in love hard quick.

Co-star Saffron Lempriere said she had noticed “online had gone mad about it”, with Amy revealing she woke up and questioned what was happening. Rewind to 2023 and Amy Childs’ baby daddy-to-be and new TOWIE star is Billy.

Amy and Billy are expecting twins, as announced in October 2022. Billy Delbosq’s job isn’t just being a businessman anymore because he’s also joining her on TOWIE as fatherhood approaches!

