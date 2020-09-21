The Only Way is Essex is back for its twenty-sixth series, welcoming new faces and old to the hit ITVBe reality show.

Back on the scene is former Love Island star Olivia Attwood. Finally, it seems like Olivia has found the one, as she introduced viewers to her fiancé Bradley Dack.

For many football fans, they will already know who Bradley Dack is, but many TOWIE fans might be new to the soccer star.

Find out about Bradley’s football career here, including salary and net worth details.

Who does Bradley Dack play for?

Bradley Dack currently plays for Blackburn Rovers F.C. Bradley wears the #23 shirt and is a midfielder.

On June 27th, 2017, Bradley was signed to the club after five years playing for Gillingham. He has played for the League One team for the three years since.

In his first season with Blackburn Rovers, Bradley won the EFL League One Player of the Season award.

Bradley Dack: Salary

When Bradley Dack was signed to Blackburn Rovers, he was reportedly payed £728,000 as his signing fee.

For the 2019/20 season, we found that Bradley was paid £8,000 per week. This does not factor in any performance-based bonuses. It is likely that Bradley’s salary will have increased this year.

Bradley’s contract is to expire in 2021, so it is unconfirmed whether he will renew with Blackburn or move to a new club.

Bradley Dack: Net worth

We would estimate Bradley Dack’s net worth in 2020 to be anywhere from £3 – 5 million.

As Bradley has been playing professional football for eight years now, while earning awards and accolades along the way, he will have earned a tidy sum from his football salary.

From the Transfer Market website, we can see that Bradley Dack has a current market value of £5.85 million.

