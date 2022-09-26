Chloe Brockett has chic day out with Elma after shedding tears over clothing line











This week’s instalment of The Only Way Is Essex was an emotional one for Chloe Brockett as she got candid about her clothing line Miss Babe.

Chole, who has been a part of TOWIE since 2019, became a stand-out star of the reality show early into her time on the show and, on the back of her success, launched her own “figure flattering” line of clothes.

However, the 21-year-old got candid about her brand this week as she had a heart-to-heart with pal Courtney Meadows as she teared up while discussing her venture.

Following the emotional episode, Chloe shared her chic day out with pal Elma Pazar on Instagram and shared a new look with fans.

TOWIE’s Chloe Brockett gets emotional about clothing line

Sunday’s episode of the Essex-based reality series Chloe opened up about her clothing line venture Miss Babe.

In a candid moment with pal Courtney Meadows, Chloe explained that she was not feeling the “best at the minute” as she reflected on a recent conversation with Elma where she shared an interest in how the line was going.

She said: “The other day I was sunbathing with Elma, and she’s asking me about my business, and I don’t want to talk about it, because it’s not going on anymore.”

Chloe later teared up as she admitted she felt “embarrassed” after she “put so much into it” and was yearning for it “to do really well.”

Ahead of the episode, the 21-year-old also discussed how the episode was an emotional one for her in a post on Instagram as she mentioned her tearing up in the episode as she wrote: “Yes, I do cry a bit tonight.”

Chloe has a chic day out alongside Elma

Amid her candid moment on this week’s episode, the TOWIE star enjoyed a cute day out with pal Elma.

While sharing a few snaps from the day on Instagram, Chloe showed the pair had a sweet trip out to a flower market where they picked up various bouquets of brightly coloured flowers.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “A Sunday well spent,” with Elma commenting on the post: “My angel”, along with a red heart emoji.

Following the trip, Chloe shared a video of her floral picks arranged in a vase on her Instagram story in which she paired a few different pink flowers together as she gushed about how “pretty” they looked together.

TOWIE star kicks of new week with new hair

Following her floral outing with Elma over the weekend, Chloe also kicked off this week with a new look as she shared her haircut and colour with fans.

Earlier today, the reality star shared a snap with foils in her hair on her IG as she shared a glimpse of the process behind her new look.

Following up the snap, Chloe unveiled her new hair in a second post. In the caption, she joked she had “went for the chop” as she sported a shoulder-length cut with a few highlights throughout: