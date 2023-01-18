TOWIE star Demi Sims has taken to Instagram to share a topless snap showcasing her new tattoo, with a unique meaning. The star is known for her fashion sense and boasts over 572k followers on the platform.

The 26-year-old is the sister of TOWIE legend Chloe Sims, but Demi became a personality in her own right when she joined the show in 2018.

We take a look at Demi’s stunning new tattoo and the meaning behind it.

Demi’s new tattoo meaning

Demi’s new tattoo is of a restaurant receipt, however, has a deeper meaning behind it. Taking to Instagram to show off her tattoo to her 572k followers the TOWIE star said:

“This is a real copy of a receipt I took from a restaurant on a special day with very special people. I changed the food to words of love, it means a lot to me.”

The star did not reveal who the night was with, however Too Hot To Handle star Beaux Raymond was quick in the comments writing: “This better be from our night just gone!”

The close-up posted to Demi’s Instagram shows the loving words she had replaced on the receipt, including respect, desire, and affection.

Demi Sims poses topless to show off new tattoos

Demi also recently showcased her new huge back tattoo, which is now the pinned post at the top of her Instagram photo.

The post, which is 9 weeks old reads: “I want the parts of you that you refuse to give” written across the back of her neck with the word “Amor” in capital letters below.

Celeb friends and fans rushed to the comments to compliment the piece, with DJ Tom Zanetti writing: “Sick that whole piece!”

The Sims sisters have landed their own TV show

Earlier this month, Demi and her sisters, Chloe and Frankie, wrapped up filming for a new reality TV show, House of Sims.

The show is set to release at some point this year, where fans will see the sisters taking LA by storm in their hot Los Angeles property.

Demi shared updates on her Instagram, which included the LA mansion, and the fact that the show has already been renewed for season 2. We can’t wait!

