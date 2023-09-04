Ella Rae Wise’s boyfriend is under wraps as she keeps who she is dating a secret. The Only Way is Essex star Ella has spoken fondly of her boyfriend but hasn’t yet revealed his identity. We’ve got the details.

Although the TOWIE star is feuding with Dani Imbert and Junaid Ahmed on their Cyprus holiday, someone is keeping her happy, and that’s Ella Wise’s boyfriend. She has only shared one Instagram snap of him, which didn’t show his face. So, what do we know about who Ella Rae Wise is dating?

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Ella Wise’s boyfriend

Ella’s boyfriend is good friends with TOWIE star Jordan Brook. They’ve been dating since 2022 but she’s kept his identity under wraps. But there’s one key takeaway from an Instagram Story snap of his body…

He has a heart card tattoo on his outer wrist! During a Closer interview, Ella teased that he could make an appearance on TOWIE but made it clear that he isn’t in the public eye already.

Ella is dating a businessman with his own company. Her former best friend Junaid Ahmed said, “I love seeing you two together, you’re so cute. You’ll be married by the next series or have a baby!”

They move into a ‘beautiful home’

Ella reckons she will have a ring on her finger by TOWIE’s next series. She also went stargazing with her boyfriend in Dubai, sharing a “night she’ll never forget” on her Instagram Story.

They recently moved into a “beautiful home” together, but Ella didn’t realize how big it would be when it came to cleaning the place. “Me and my boyfriend are getting along really well,” Ella revealed.

She added that she was “over the moon” and said: “The new house is bigger than what I thought. I didn’t take into consideration the cleaning. It’s a bit hard for me to do on my own.”

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

He’s her ‘forever person’

Ella revealed she is “taken” and “over the moon about it.” She claimed that her new boyfriend is her “forever person” who has kept her happy while the TOWIE drama has ensued.

We already know he can afford to fly a private jet and wears an expensive watch. Ella and her boyfriend live in a huge Essex home with a massive garden, which they bought after she got a £60K Range Rover.

The Towie favourite has vowed to keep things private for now, because things in her relationship are going “so well.” She told The Sun: “I’m not going to tell you who he is yet. At some point I will.”

WATCH TOWIE ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM