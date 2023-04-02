Harry Derbidge has been on TOWIE since 2011, and since then we’ve seen the ups and downs of his love life, now he’s newly single with bestie Junaid, so of course, they go speed dating.

As the 31st season of TOWIE is underway, Harry dropped the shocking revelation that he’s now single. He’s been no stranger to sharing his dating life with fans, and OG fans will remember his relationship with co-star Bobby Norris. However, it seems like Harry may now have his eyes on another co-star, an insider has claimed.

We take a closer look into Harry Derbidge‘s recent single endeavors, and why he may not need to go speed dating for much longer.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry and Junaid go speed dating

What better thing to do when you’re newly single than go speed dating with your bestie? In the most recent episode of the ITVBe show, that’s exactly what Harry and Junaid did, but of course, it led to drama.

The 29-year-old admitted it felt ‘really strange’ for him as he hadn’t been dating for around six years, having been in back-to-back relationships.

Opening up to pal Junaid, Harry said he’s not where he wants to be in life, but is looking at the positives. Junaid then advises him to not jump into another relationship and says they should have a “fun, single summer.”

The TOWIE star is recently single

Harry Derbidge went Instagram official with his most recent boyfriend Jackson Lonergan months after his split from ex-fiance Dean Rowland.

The star announced the relationship on Valentine’s Day 2022, along with the caption: “Made it official. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

However, cut to a year later and Harry is now single again, as he revealed on the new season of TOWIE, and of course, he’s gone through his post-break-up hair transformation.

“I’m single Junaid. And do you know what? It’s a brunette season.”

Although Harry didn’t go into detail, he told a shocked Junaid: “It’s just not worked out. It was literally just two people that weren’t right for each other.”

Harry and Junaid spark dating rumors

There may be a deeper reason to the speed dating drama, as rumor has it TOWIE co-stars Harry Derbidge and Junaid Ahmed may be more than friends.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Harry and Junaid got together during filming for the new season of TOWIE and things are going really well.

“They are really into each other and their friends and family think they make a really cute couple.”

The stars of course, have not dropped any hints online about their relationships, aside from a few heart emojis under each other’s Instagrams here and there.

We guess we’ll have to wait until the end of the season to see what goes down between the two.