TOWIE: Cyprus Hotel was Cap St George’s Hotel and Resort in Paphos. We’ve got all the details on the filming location for ITVBE’s reality show, from how much it costs to its 10 restaurants. And it looks like that tranquil spa was absolutely necessary to take time to relax amid the drama.

The Essex crew are officially back, but they’ve taken up camp in a whole new location for TOWIE‘s yearly vacation. This time, they’re in Cyprus, specifically Cap St George’s Hotel & Resort. The entire cast stayed in the same place, even those who didn’t see eye-to-eye. *Cough cough* Ella Wise and Chloe Brockett...

TOWIE: Inside the Cyprus hotel

The TOWIE Cyprus hotel is called Cap St Georges Hotel & Resort and is where the entire cast stayed. During episode 1, most of them had deep chats on the sun loungers next to the pool.

Fans watching the ITVBe series were curious to know more details on the hotel. Prices start from £251 a night in August for the 5-star hotel, which is situated on the southwest coast of Cyprus.

Nestled on the edge of the Akamas National Park, 350 yards from Kafizis Beach, the luxury stay has a seasonal outdoor swimming pool, with most of its rooms facing the seafront.

St Georges Hotel & Resort

St Georges Hotel and Resort in Paphos has a collection of 10 restaurants and bars, from Cypriot, Italian, and Japanese live cooking stations, to fine dining at Sky7 restaurant.

Customers can visit Fontana Amarosa beach with the hotel’s private yacht, visit the Perivoli farm where you can collect your own fruit, or visit our very own horse-riding club and ride on the coastline.

Like Dan and Diags, you can rent a buggy at the Akamas National Park or go on a fishing trip. The hotel itself includes a 130-meter beach cove, three outdoor pools with sunbeds, and quiet areas.

It also has a tranquil indoor pool, an outdoor cinema, a kids club, an outdoor playground, and more. Jason Derulo has even performed at the filming location!

To book, just head to the hotel’s website. Click on ‘Book Now’ in the top right, which will take you to a new page. You can then select the dates that you wish to book the resort for.

Resort has the largest spa on the island

The TOWIE Cyprus Hotel has a world-class tranquil spa, which is the largest on the island. The 2,585m spa offers signature massages, facials, and body treatments, all delivered by spa therapists.

Each therapist is trained to address individual needs, using products from world-renowned brands, Cinq Mondes and Valmont. The Cap St George Hotel in Paphos also has a salon, nail bar, and make-up area.

For example, it costs 250 euros for an Akamas Journey experience at the spa, which is an aromatherapy massage for 120 minutes. You can even get a four-day spa treatment package for 510 euros!

With all the drama that went down, the spa was absolutely necessary, especially after the feud between Chloe Brockett and Chloe M, as well as the tension between Ella, Junaid Ahmed, and Dani Imbert.

