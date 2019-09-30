University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Marbella episode of The Only Way Is Essex series 25 aired last night (Sunday, September 29th) and it brought back fond memories of Marbs episodes of the past.

And it also coincided with one of the former TOWIE star’s nuptials with a former pro-footballer.

Kate Wright made her TOWIE debut in the Marbella episode back in 2015 and left two years later to pursue her relationship with Rio Ferdinand.

So, who is Kate Wright? What is her relation to Mark Wright and the rest of the TOWIE cast?

Who is Kate Wright?

Kate Wright is a 28-year-old from Essex.

She joined the TOWIE cast back in 2015 for series 16. Kate signed up to the show after her four year relationship with central castmate Dan Edgar ended. Much of their relationship was the subject of the show.

Since she left the hit ITV series in 2017, Kate has pursued a relationship with ex-England footballer Rio Ferdinand.

The couple got hitched on September 27th, 2019 in Turkey where they were joined by 180 A-lister guests on their wedding day.

Is Kate Mark Wright’s sister?

No!

Although they share the same surname, Kate is not related to fellow TOWIE star Mark Wright.

It would not be surprising if Kate was related to Mark, as the Essex cast is filled with family members. From Joey Essex’s relation to Chloe and Demi Sims to the Brockett mother-daughter duo, Chloe and Clare. Even Mark’s real sister Jessica Wright is a star of the show.

Kate Wright: Family

Kate Wright has one younger brother called Mike Hassini, who also joined the TOWIE cast. But he was dropped from the series in 2018.

After her marriage to Rio Ferdinand, Kate now has three step-children, Lorenz, Tate and Tia.

Kate does not have kids herself yet but that could still be on the cards with new hubby Rio!

