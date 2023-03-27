Jordan Brook has TOWIE viewers asking about his age in 2023.

The Only Way Is Essex series 31 brings fans all the drama. Many OGs are back on the ITV show from James Lockie Lock to Amy Childs.

The cast’s dating lives, business ventures, and expanding families are all featured on the long-running show. Amy is expecting twins, Elma Pazar and James ‘Diags’ Bennewith are dating and a Geordie Shore star makes an appearance.

Jordan debuts his new relationship

Chloe Brockett and Jordan Brook’s relationship appears to have soured, as she said she blocked her ex during series 31 episode 1.

Now, he’s loved up with Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei and the two are the talk of the town on TOWIE.

Jordan and Sophie began dating back in late 2022.

It’s not the first time that TOWIE fans have seen Jordan loved up on the ITV show as he previously dated Chloe Brockett and Ella-Rae Wise.

Jordan from TOWIE’s age

TOWIE star Jordan Brook is 25 years old.

He can be found on Instagram at @jordanbrook11 with 108k followers.

Jordan often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps on special occasions such as his birthday and Father’s Day. He appears to be super close to his parents as well as his TOWIE co-stars.

TOWIE’s Jordan and Sophie are official

After finding love with one another in 2022, Jordan Brook and Sophie Kasaei appear on TOWIE together as a couple during series 31.

Sophie, 33, was born on November 8, 1989. She’s eight years older than Jordan, 25.

Jordan’s new girlfriend rose to fame on Geordie Shore in 2011 and found reality TV stardom.

Sophie has been a reality star since she was in her twenties. She took to the ‘gram, pictured alongside her co-stars including Charlotte Crosby, in 2023.

She wrote in February: “11 years on ur screens. You’ve followed us since our teens and 20s. Now u get to follow us on our journey into the next stage of life…”

