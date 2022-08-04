











Lucy Mecklenburgh has opened up about her daughter’s recent health scare, revealing she was placed on oxygen after falling ill with a common chest infection.

The former TOWIE star has been noticeably absent from social media due to her daughter’s recent health condition. Two-month-old Lilah was rushed to hospital and put on oxygen due to Bronchiolitis, a common chest infection among babies, on Sunday (July 31, 2022).

Lucy and her newborn have now safely returned home and Lilah’s condition is improving.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lilah “got really poorly” with Bronchiolitis

In a post on her Instagram Story, the mother-of-two explained how her daughter fell ill.

“It started with Roman [her son] having a really bad cough I presume he picked up at preschool,” Lucy detailed. “Then Lilah caught it and three days in, she wasn’t coping with it very well, tummy sucking in, cough getting worse, high temperature, coughing and choking on milk and her saliva.”

“She’s home and happy now, just a little sleepy and still has a bad cough,” she added.

Lilah, born around May 31, required oxygen and tube feeding for a couple days after testing positive for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The virus causes Bronchiolitis and, according to the NHS, is commonly spread via coughs and sneezes; almost all children have experienced the condition by age two.

With Lucy unable to breastfeed for the past few days, the reality star is grateful that she’s now able to personally feed Lilah again, despite feeling overwhelmed before the incident.

View Instagram Post

Lucy’s son had a health scare in September 2021

The parents have been wary of their children’s health after Roman was rushed to intensive care in September 2021; he was found “blue in his cot” and put on a ventilator. Six months later, Lucy revealed she felt “really weird” upon finding out that fluid was entering her son’s lungs every time he swallowed .

“I’m sad for Roman. Now, from Monday, when we pick up the thickener, he can’t have any thin fluids for quite a long time – potentially years. So no lollies and ice-creams, no water or juice. Everything has to be a really thick consistency to stop it entering his lungs,” she admitted on Instagram Story.

The two-year-old’s condition has seemingly been stable as Lucy has given no further updates.

View Instagram Post