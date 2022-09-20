









After launching in 2010, ITV’s TOWIE is still going strong in 2022. However, over the years and many seasons, the cast of The Only Way Is Essex has changed a lot. Throwing it back to season 1, fans were first getting to know Maria Fowler and the rest of the Essex residents.

One of the original cast members who fans want to know more about nowadays is season 1’s, Maria Fowler. So, let’s take a look at when she was on the show and what she’s up to today. Her Instagram shows that she’s a mum and business owner…

When was Maria on TOWIE?

In 2010, the first ever season of TOWIE aired on ITV2. The cast back then was made up of sisters Sam and Billie Faiers, siblings Mark and Jess Wright and their (now late) Nanny Pat, Harry Derbidge, Amy Childs, James Argent, Kirk Norcross, Lauren Goodger, Lauren Pope, Lucy Mecklenburgh and Lydia Bright.

Maria Fowler was also a member of the cast and appeared on three seasons of TOWIE.

Series 3 saw the arrival of some newcomers to the show including Gemma Collins, Mario Falcone, and Frankie and Joey Essex.

Maria left TOWIE before season 4

Per The Daily Mail in 2018, Maria left TOWIE in 2011 because “she refused to date Sugar Hut owner Mick Norcross”.

Mick sadly passed away in January 2021.

Maria was 24 years old at the time of joining TOWIE. She wrote in a blog post called ‘Learning to be happy alone’ in 2018 that she “was being ‘encouraged’ to date Mick Norcross on camera”. She also added that she loved Mick “as a friend” and said that he was a “genuine, nice man”.

Now she’s all about female empowerment

With 193K followers on Instagram – one of them being RHOA star Porsha Williams – Maria, 36, can be found @mariafowler_.

She’s married to Kelvin Batey and is a mother of two daughters. Maria writes “Lessons for my daughters” in her IG bio.

Maria is based in Derbyshire and, per her account, she’s into home renovation, makeup, and female empowerment.

She has another page called @project_in_a_village where she writes that she’s “making a house a home”.

Maria’s make-up business is called Fierce Face.

She often takes to Instagram to show ‘Instagram v reality’ type posts and aspects of posting to social media that influencers may not always show. Maria’s posts cover all kinds of aspects of the female empowerment movement including female body image and social media.

