The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) has returned with series 32, so let’s meet the 2023 cast – including the new and old faces.

TOWIE promised “bloody piping hot drama” as series 32 returned on Sunday (September 3). Things left off last season with rocky friendships as fan-favourite Chloe Brockett began distancing herself from Amber Turner, Chloe Meadows, and Courtney Green – also known as Girl Band. Meanwhile, the reality star sparked up a friendship with Dani Imbert and Junaid Ahmed.

The TOWIE stars are heading to Cyprus this season, so here’s what we know about them.

Get to know the cast of TOWIE 2023

Ella Wise

Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

Age: 23

Job: Reality star

Partner: In a relationship (identity unknown)

Net Worth: $100K – $1M

Ella joined the ITVBe cast in 2019 and has been linked to several fellow TOWIE stars over the last four years. She sparked romance rumours with Pete Wicks as they were spotted smooching after an ITV event in July 2022 but things never became official. The 23-year-old also dated Tom McDonnell and Jordan Brook but it wasn’t meant to be.

She is now in a relationship but the identity of Ella Wise’s mystery boyfriend has yet to be revealed. But things are going well for the couple as she admitted that he is her “forever person”.

Amber Turner

Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images

Age: 30

Job: Influencer and reality star

Partner: Single

Net Worth: £1 million

The series 32 premiere wasted no time in divulging the details of Amber’s breakup with her boyfriend of six years, Dan Edgar. They split in May 2023.

Dan said his ex-girlfriend was acting “shady” before their split. According to the reality star, Amber travelled abroad and turned her phone off so he couldn’t reach her.

“I spoke to her the next day and said ‘I’m not having this,'” he told the boys. “‘I’m sitting at home with a dog in our house and I’m worrying about what you are doing. I feel like a weight has been lifted off me, feel like I’m in a good place now and I’m just happy to put it behind me.'”

Junaid Ahmed

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Age: 28

Job: Reality star and social media management company owner

Partner: Single

Net Worth: $1 – $5 million

Junaid joined TOWIE in 2022 after appearing on Amazon Prime’s Lovestruck High. The outspoken cast member didn’t hold back in episode 1 of season 32 as he bickered with Harry Derbidge over the feud between Ella Rise and Dani Imbert.

It’s clear that any romance is over between Harry and Junaid, who had a brief romance in March 2023. Three months later, Ahmed revealed he had joined the online dating scene and was chatting with stars from Ex On The Beach and I Kissed A Boy.

Chloe Brockett

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 22

Job: Reality star and clothing brand owner

Partner: Single

Net Worth: £1 million+

Chloe left her hairdresser job to become a TOWIE star in 2019. It has catapulted her to reality TV fame, having since appeared in Dinner Date, Celebs Go Dating, and Eating with My Ex: Celebrity Specials.

Speaking of her ex, Brockett last dated co-star Jordan Brook before he moved on with now-girlfriend Sophie Kasaei.

Chloe will be seen in some episodes of series 32 but her future is unknown as she was suspended due to an incident with Roman that saw her throw numerous drinks at him.

Bianca Gascoigne

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Age: 36

Job: Reality star and model

Partner: Arron Wright

Children: 1

Net Worth: £2.4 million

Bianca may be a TOWIE newbie, but she’s a seasoned reality star. The 36-year-old is the adopted daughter of former footballer Paul Gascoigne. She rose to fame as a glamour model before winning season 2 of the original Love Island series in 2006. TV appearances include Gladiators, Celebrity Coach Trip, Celebrity Big Brother, and the Italian version of Dancing With The Stars – she has done it all!

She has been in a relationship with Arron Wight since 2021 and welcomed their baby girl in February 2023.

Courtney Green

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 28

Job: Reality star and entrepreneur

Partner: Callum Bushby

Courtney Green was axed from TOWIE alongside Chloe Meadows in 2021 reportedly to salvage the low ratings. Luckily for fans, they were both reintroduced in 2022.

Viewers will continue to see her relationship with Callum Bushby flourish; the couple split in 2019 after speculation that the latter refused to move in with her. They reunited in 2020 and have been going strong ever since.

Engagement rumours sparked in July 2023 when Courtney posted a photo of her wedding dress shopping but it’s unknown if she was browsing for herself. There has been no further updates.

You should also expect to see Saffron Lempriere, Dani Imbert, Amy Childs, Roman Hackett, Elma Pazar, and Harry Derbidge this season.