











The latest TOWIE episode shows Yaz Oukhellou enjoying a beach getaway weeks before her horrific car crash. It has reignited concern from fans for the star.

TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou and her partner Jake McLean were involved in a terrifying car crash in Bodrum, Turkey last month. Jake tragically passed away after the vehicle lost control and fell off a cliff, while passenger Yazmin sustained serious injuries. She reportedly broke her own arm in order to free herself and search for help.

A month after the fatal incident, the reality star is seen chatting to her TOWIE co-stars in the latest episode. It has reignited another wave of concern for Yazmin since it was filmed weeks before the life-changing event.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Fans’ “heart breaks for Yaz” in TOWIE series 30 opener

Much to fans’ delight, TOWIE series 30 premiered last night (Sunday, August 21) and the gang are starting it off in sunny Dominican Republic. It’s all sun, sand, and sass, but the episode carried a somber note throughout as viewers watched with knowledge of Yaz’s horrifying crash happening in just a matter of weeks after.

One wrote: “Heart breaks from Yaz knowing what she has around the corner.”

Another similarly admitted they felt a “bit uneasy watching Yaz knowing weeks after this was filmed she nearly died,” alongside a fearful emoji.

Some viewers, however, misunderstood the situation and thought it was filmed after, prompting confusion on how she was so friendly with ex-beau Lockie so soon. The 28-year-old is currently on a social media hiatus to heal mentally and physically, though she updated fans of her whereabouts last Wednesday.

View Instagram Post

“We were just tumbling for what seemed like forever”

Yaz was asleep in the passenger seat before their Mercedes plunged 70ft from a mountain road in Bodrum. The couple had been out with friends hours before the accident.

Jake, who previously dated Lauren Goodger, was sadly declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, reports The Sun.

“The car was upside down,” she said. “It had an open sunroof and my right arm was just stuck behind my back and under the folded back of the car roof. We were just tumbling for what seemed like forever. It felt like I was going round in a washing machine.”

“I tried to honk the horn with my foot and I couldn’t do. In my head, I told myself, ‘Ok, he’s just unconscious, I’m alive so he must be alive,'” she added.

The reality star bravely broke her own arm in an attempt to escape and find help. “I had no choice,” she noted.

Yaz added doctors labeled her “a miracle” case since no one has been able to survive the notorious spot, claiming that because she was asleep, her body may have been more relaxed and thus had a higher chance of survival.

WATCH TOWIE SERIES 30 SUNDAYS AT 9PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK