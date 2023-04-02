TOWIE star Dani Imbert showed off her new surgery results during season 31.

The Only Way Is Essex cast members are no strangers to the odd nip or tuck. Junaid Ahmed showed off his new nose during episode 1.

From the show that catapulted the ‘vajazzle’ into existence, TOWIE stars are always on the ball when it comes to perfecting their appearances.

The cast, past and present, has opted for many procedures including Chloe Sims’ breast enhancements, Ferne McCann and Georgia Kousoulou’s nose jobs, and many more.

So, let’s find out more about Dani’s surgery including what she had done.

©Lime Pictures

Dani Imbert had surgery in 2022

The Only Way Is Essex star Dani Imbert is single and ready to mingle during series 31.

However, she’s unable to high-five her friend, or move very well, during episode 1 due to having full-body surgery.

The first-ever surgery that Dani opted for was a “360 lip and BBL.”

She had the cosmetic surgery in late 2022 and flew to Turkey for the procedure.

TOWIE’s Dani talks about her surgery

During the first episode of The Only Way Is Essex series 31, Dani showed off her new surgery results.

Sitting poolside with her friend, Ella Rae Wise, Dani said: “I’ve not been able to sit down in eight weeks.”

Ella said: “Well at least you’ve now got that booty-ooty.”

Dani said that she’d been “wanting” the procedure for “years.”

The TOWIE star added that she is “counting down the days to summer,” to show off her new body.

She also had some nose filler

After reappearing on TOWIE in 2023, Dani took to Instagram to share a snap of herself from the show on Instagram.

One of her followers asked if she had a nose job, however, Dani explained that she had some filler in the tip of her nose.

The 23-year-old wrote: “…no! There’s loads of articles saying I’ve had a nose job but I actually haven’t. I had filler put in the tip of my nose around a year ago though! Xxx”

Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell‘s former flame appears to be enjoying her new look as she posts some photos from TOWIE’s Thailand trip in 2023.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to say that she looks “stunning,” and “amazing.”

WATCH TOWIE SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITVBE