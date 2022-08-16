











EXCLUSIVE: TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit at the Series 30 launch party about the pressure of returning to set and the dramatic scenes that we can expect from the new episodes.

Get your popcorn ready as TOWIE is back on our screens this Sunday. Series 30 is set to feature several explosive moments as the gang head out to the Dominican Republic on a once-in-a-lifetime getaway.

Ella is set to return to the show after she didn’t take part in series 29, and the blonde bombshell was quick to assure Reality Titbit that there is a LOT of drama on the way.

“There is drama with a man not being able to keep his hands to himself”

Series 30 has been teased online for the last couple of weeks as ITV promises fans that the show will be returning to the OG days of The Only Way Is Essex with explosive moments running throughout the series. Speaking about the drama Ella was quick to spill the tea.

“There is drama with a man not being able to keep his hands to himself when he’s in a relationship, there is drama between break-ups with Dani and Gatsby and there is drama with friendship groups between my friendship group and Chloe and Courtney Meadows”

“I didn’t have anyone, I was on my own”

Ella explained that series 30 feels very different for her as she now has a close group of friends whereas series past she was alone and found it rather difficult.

“Being here with my friendship group, Junaid, Dani, Yaz, we’re all so tight so it’s very different from a lot of series before where I didn’t have anyone, I was on my own.”

“Being in the sun and waking up with all my friends, I could not wait to start my day, obviously we still had drama in the Dominican but that is part of the parcel and part of the show”

“I cared a little too much about what people thought of me”

When discussing the pressure Ella felt on returning to TOWIE she expressed the fear of trolls attacking her online after her last appearance.

“I cared a little too much about what people thought of me and how I was going to come across.

“My biggest worry now is that I have opened myself up a bit too much to the public, coming back into it I am a little worried about my trolling but I know I have my welfare team and I know I’ll be fine.”

“We all bleed the same blood”

Touching on the online trolling that she unfortunately faces, Ella had a message that she wanted to say to all TOWIE viewers as the new series launches.

“From us all, we’d just love to tell the trolls that we all bleed the same blood, we are all born the same way, we all have the same heart and the same feelings. Please be mindful about what you say about us because it hurts as much as it would hurt them.”

