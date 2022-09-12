TOWIE's Dan Edgar and Amber Turner remove couple snaps from IG amid split rumours











TOWIE’s Amber Turner and Dan Edgar spark concerns they’ve broken up after both have deleted their couple snaps from Instagram days after a summer break in Ibiza. Did Amber and Dan split?

It’s not the first time that the couple has raised suspicions they’ve gone their separate ways. However, their latest Instagram move might have been hinting at a possible breakup between the two popular TOWIE stars.

The couple recently returned to the screens as returning cast members for the new ITV series and had a lot of dramatic scenes with some of its cast. Nonetheless, the couple seemed to have stayed together despite the many rumors, and have been an item throughout the series 30.

After spending a week in Ibiza, it looks like some trouble may have occurred as both have removed most of their Instagram photos together. However, both stars are yet to confirm the news.

Trouble in the Spanish islands?

View Instagram Post

What happens in Ibiza, stays off Instagram? Or has there been trouble in paradise? The couple seemed to have removed their pictures with each other, hinting that Amber and Dan might’ve split for the third time.

Just last week, the couple enjoyed a vacation in the hot summer weather of Ibiza – a favourite travel destination of theirs. The two Essex stars were also photographed together laughing at Blue Marlin Ibiza party beach club.

As the 29-year-old has shared her adventures with her 835k Instagram followers, many of the pictures featuring her beau Dan seemed to have disappeared. Same case with Dan, whose total of posts has gone down to less than 800.

While the rumours have begun to spread, nothing has been confirmed by both stars.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Amber and Dan’s reps for comment on the rumours.

A rollercoaster of romantic events

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Both Amber and Dan had different relationships with they first started at The Only Way Is Essex. The 32-year-old joined the show in 2015 with his on-and-off girlfriend Kate Wright until they called it quits a year later.

Amber joined the cast in 2017 but was in a long-term relationship with Jamie Reed. The couple then faced trouble after Jamie called her out believing she had cheated on him.

After both had ended their relationships for good, Dan and Amber ended up hooking up with each other after rumours began swirling that both were more than just roommates.

As the two made their relationship official, viewers have seen a lot of ups and downs between the two. Despite the many breakups and makeups, the couple always found a way to “reconnect”.

For the time the two were not together, Dan was in another relationship with TOWIE Clelia Theodorou and also linked to Chloe Sims. However, the reality star decided to give it another chance and get back together.

Even though the couple has been stronger than ever and expressed their love for each other with their hundreds of thousands of fans, it looks like they might now be facing some issues despite some explosive scenes that have played out in TOWIE.

WATCH TOWIE SERIES 30 SUNDAYS AT 9PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK