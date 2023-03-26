TOWIE is back for a new series in 2023, and the question on everyone’s mind is whether Elma and Diags are an official item and if they’re still together as dating rumors continue to swirl.

The pair sparked dating rumors when Elma joined the cast of TOWIE in 2022, for its 30th season. The two got on straight away and quickly became close, although they never confirmed an official relationship.

We take a look into what James ‘Diags’ Bennewith and Elma Pazar have said about their relationship, and where they were spotted sharing a kiss.

Photo by SamanthaJ/GC Images

Elma says she’s ‘in love’ with Diags

In an upcoming promo video for the ITVBe reality show, the former Love Island star can be seen wearing a T-shirt with a photo of herself and Diags.

She then tells the cameras that in this series, she’s “single and certainly ready to mingle, with just one person” before professing her love for James.

Elma then goes on to explain how the status of their relationship stood at the time, and said ‘she’s going to get what she wants.’ Well, it looks like she may have manifested it after all.

Diags and Elma spark dating rumors as they’re spotted kissing

The pair were snapped kissing in Thailand, while filming upcoming episodes for The Only Way Is Essex, in photos obtained recently by The Sun.

Elma and Diags were seen looking smitten on the beach as they shared a smooch and what looked like a romantic walk down the beach, hand in hand.

The couple were looking stylish in the sun as Elma opted for a stunning pink co-rd, whilst Diags opted for a grey floral shirt.

The stars have been open about their love life in the past

Diags most public relationship was with TOWIE star Fran Parman. The couple dated for three and a half years before calling it off in 2017. Three years later, he went Instagram official with his next girlfriend, Sophie Ernoult.

Elma on the other hand, rose to fame when she featured in Love Island series 8. She entered as a bombshell alongside Maura Higgins.

As of yet, the couple have not posted any photos on their Instagram to confirm the romance rumors. However as Diags said in his promo video, we guess we’ll have to wait until TOWIE drops to see if he and Elma are officially together.

WATCH TOWIE ON ITVBE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM