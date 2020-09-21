After a serious delay in release, TOWIE series 26 is finally here and is brimming with drama and better than ever.

With a mixture of original cast members and newcomers to the show, there’s more going on in Essex than ever before.

Arguments are escalating, fake tans developing and, of course, romances blossoming.

So, who is Chloe Meadows’ boyfriend? Find out about the TOWIE star’s love life here.

Is Chloe Meadows in a serious relationship?

Back in TOWIE series 24 (2019), we heard snippets of Chloe Meadows having a boyfriend.

Her mystery man, whose name is George Wales, hasn’t joined her on the show. Chloe said in an interview with The Daily Mail:

I hope he doesn’t join the cast. There’s too much pressure on the show. It’s just really hard being in a relationship on the show.

Things are extremely serious between the pair, who live together and stayed together throughout lockdown. They were childhood sweethearts from the age of sixteen, but they split up right before Chloe joined the TOWIE cast. Although she enjoyed a brief fling on the show with Taylor Barnett, she managed to patch things up again with George Wales.

View this post on Instagram Orange is the new black ? @alcotrazlondon A post shared by Chloe Meadows (@chloejmeadows) on Apr 6, 2019 at 2:21pm PDT

Who is Chloe M’s boyfriend?

Chloe Meadows is currently dating George Wales.

You can join his 600 odd Insta followers @george.wales although his account is set to private.

George works in London as a city banker. Chloe has stated that she doubts her boyfriend would quit his job for TOWIE, she said: “He has a great job”.

Chloe Meadows recently revealed to the Daily Mail that a proposal isn’t far off and the couple have talked about kids.

NEWS : What did Pete Wicks do to Chloe Sims? Argument explained

How old is Chloe M?

Chloe has been on the show since 2016.

She joined The Only Way is Essex with Courtney Green when she was 23 years old for series 17.

The stunning blonde will turn 28 in 2020.

She celebrates her birthday on October 2nd and is a Libra.

2020 start date and cast confirmed – drama pending!

@Chloemeadows made a few new friends out in #TOWIEThailand, Not sure how they'd fit in on the streets of Essex tho 🤣🤣 If you missed a single moment be sure to head to the @ITVBe player to #catchup now! #TOWIE 🐘🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/Zn3uXn0WMv — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) March 27, 2019

WATCH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEX AT 9PM EVERY SUNDAY ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK