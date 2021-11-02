Why has Yazmin Oukhellou deleted her Instagram page?











The Only Way is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou has deleted her Instagram page, and fans are wondering why.

Season 29 of TOWIE is currently airing on ITVBe, with the latest Essex drama for viewers to enjoy.

Yazmin Oukhellou joined the show in 2017 and went on to become one of their main cast members.

Fans of TOWIE have noticed that the reality TV star has deleted her Instagram page, and we’ve found out why.

TOO HOT TO HANDLE: Where are Melinda and Marvin now?

The Only Way Is Essex | Season 28 Episode 8 Halloween Special Trailer BridTV 6287 The Only Way Is Essex | Season 28 Episode 8 Halloween Special Trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/SsEarBi1yqQ/hqdefault.jpg 891562 891562 center 22403

Why has Yazmin Oukhellou deleted her Instagram?

On Sunday the 31st of October, Yazmin shared an Instagram post paying tribute to her grandmother, Hilda, who sadly passed away that morning.

Yazmin captioned the post:

I cannot believe I’m even writing this nan. You were my best friend, the woman I called to for advice, the one who understood me when others didn’t and the woman I will forever cherish in my heart

She was extremely close to her grandmother and described her as a “queen”.

Following this loss, Yazmin announced to followers that she would be taking a break to be with her family while she processes this news.

Since then, Yazmin has deleted her Instagram account, and will likely return to social media when she’s ready.

Yazmin’s grandmother on TOWIE

Hilda wasn’t only a queen in Yazmin’s eyes, but also to the viewers of TOWIE too.

Her grandmother featured as a guest on the show numerous times, and fans just loved her.

Hilda was most known on the show for her brutal confrontation with Lockie about his and Yazmin’s rocky relationship.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their love for Hilda!

Nanny Hilda is a legend #TOWIE — Amy Andrea Childs (@MissAmyChilds) November 11, 2020

All im saying is if I ever get in trouble??



I want nanny hilda on my team 👊 @YazminOukhellou#TOWIE — Leigha townsend (@LeighaHudson10) November 12, 2020

TOWIE: Who is Chloe Sims’ mum?

Yazmin Oukhellou’s family explored

Yazmin grew up in London, England, and is very much a family girl.

Her mother is French, and her father is English and Middle Eastern.

Yazmin frequently shares photos of her mum, Lisa, and often receives comments on how young her parents look.

She has a brother, Adam Oukhellou, who is also a regular cast member of TOWIE, and was known for dating Chloe Sims.

WATCH SEASON 29 OF TOWIE EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM ON ITVBE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK